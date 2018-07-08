The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association recently inducted 12 people into its hall of fame.
Six were competitors: Thad Allen of Omaha Holy Name, Brandon Brill of Kearney, Randy Hansen of Stanton, Leonard Hawkins of Omaha Central, Zach Kearns of Rushville and Nick Uhing of Tekamah-Herman.
Other inductees were coaches Todd Porter of Bellevue East and Denny Oliver of Pender; contributors Keith Albright of Ravenna, Jim Allen of Plattsmouth and Charles Sherer of Columbus; and official Doug Walton of Franklin.
