Kearney's Philip Moomey can't overcome early deficit at cadet world wrestling championships

Kearney's Phillip Moomey lost an 8-5 decision in a 176-pound match Sunday at the cadet world championships in Zagreb, Croatia.
Facing Russia's Vladislav Karasev in a first-round Greco-Roman repechage match, Moomey trailed 6-0 at the break and was down 8-1 before scoring on a step out and a front headlock throw for four points.
Moomey, a Cornell commit, finished the tournament 0-2.
In the team standings, Iran won the meet with 130 points. The United States was 16th with 23 points.
