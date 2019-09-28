Once again Saturday, Papillion-La Vista saw its perfect record tested.
And once again, the Monarchs managed to remain unbeaten.
Top-ranked Papio moved to 24-0 by capturing its own Weston Invitational tournament. The Monarchs went 6-0 in the seven-team, round-robin event.
The biggest challenge came from fifth-ranked Millard West, which pushed Papio to the three-set limit. The Wildcats captured the first set, but the Monarchs prevailed 21-25, 25-21, 25-21.
“They stressed us,’’ Papio coach John Svehla said. “They ran a fast offense and I felt like we were a step behind at times.’’
Millard West’s ability to take a set was an accomplishment. Papio, which was facing the Wildcats for the first time, entered the tourney having lost just five all season.
“Our girls were really pumped for the match,’’ Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “We were excited because we’ve heard and read so much about them.’’
The Wildcats went to work early in the first set, opening a 12-5 lead. The Monarchs closed to 22-20 on a kill by Chloe Paschal, but Millard West was able to hang on, taking the set when a Papio serve sailed long.
The second set was close as the Wildcats were able to grab a 21-19 advantage on a Monarchs hitting error. But Papio rattled off six consecutive points and tied the match on a block by Logan Jeffus.
The squads fought through a tight third set that was tied for the last time at 15-15. Three straight Papio points — a Jeffus kill and two Millard West hitting errors — gave the Monarchs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Papio eventually won the set and the match when a Wildcat serve went long.
“Our block picked up as the match went along, and I think that was a big key,’’ Svehla said. “This team always seems to find a way.’’
Paschal led the Monarchs with 14 kills — 10 in the first set.
“Chloe is a shotmaker,’’ Svehla said. “And I like her leadership from a vocal standpoint.’’
Paschal said the Monarchs were looking forward to playing the Wildcats, who defeated Papio three times last season.
“We lost to them a lot last year,’’ she said. “We know they’re a very good team, so it was nice to finally play them.’’
Norah Sis had 13 kills, Morgan Hickey added seven while setter Brooklyn Schram handed out 33 assists for the Monarchs.
Cameron Young led Millard West with eight kills while Ella Hazen had six. Sophomore Sadie Millard had five kills and six blocks.
“Papio doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,’’ Wessel said. “We pushed them, but just not quite enough.’’
The Monarchs’ next test comes Tuesday night at sixth-ranked Millard South. The Wildcats return to action the same night, hosting Class A No. 9 Omaha Marian.
Millard West (11-6) 25 21 21
At Papillion-La Vista (24-0) 21 25 25
MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 5-0-6, Ella Hazen 6-0-0, Elise Gilroy 2-1-0, Bridget Smith 2-0-0, Hannah Domandle 3-0-1, Gabi Nordaker 4-1-2, Cameron Young 8-0-0. Totals 30-2-9.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.
