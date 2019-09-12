The match between the top two ranked Class A volleyball teams in the state did not disappoint Thursday night.

Papillion-La Vista defended its No. 1 rating by rallying from a two-set deficit to post a 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15 win over No. 2 Elkhorn South. The unbeaten Monarchs pulled out the victory in front of a spirited crowd in their home gym.

“Wasn’t that fun?’’ Papio coach John Svehla said. “The big thing tonight was that we kept our composure after losing those first two sets.’’

After the Monarchs captured the third and fourth sets, the evenly matched squads fought through an emotional fifth set. Neither team led by more than two points in the 15-point finale, in which Papio fought off two match points on a kill by Norah Sis and a block by Brooklyn Schram.

With the set tied at 15, senior Jamie Bac came off the bench to serve. The Monarchs won the next two points and the match on kills by Logan Jeffus and Schram.

“Jamie came into a pressure situation and did a great job,’’ Svehla said. “She nailed it, and I’m really proud of her.’’

The coach also lauded Sis, a 6-foot-1 Creighton recruit who led the Monarchs with 27 kills. She had seven in the fifth set as Papio moved its record to 10-0.

“Norah is Norah,’’ Svehla said. “I don’t know what more to say about her.’’

Sis said the Monarchs needed to come up with a way to attack the Storm defense after dropping the first two sets.

“They have a huge block,’’ she said. “We had to figure out a way around that.’’

A major part of that block was provided by 6-4 Nebraska recruit Rylee Gray, who had 21 kills and seven blocks for the 7-1 Storm.

“They are a very talented team,’’ Svehla said. “The match was just back and forth the whole way.’’

A combination block by Gray and Ibi Green gave Elkhorn South the first set 25-23, and an ace by Madi Woodin ended the second set 25-22. The Monarchs then captured the next two sets on blocks by Erica Broin and Chloe Paschal to force the deciding set.

Svehla credited Paschal, who finished with 13 kills, for coming on strong as the match progressed.

“Chloe got off to a rough start,’’ he said. “But she got into a rhythm and we couldn’t have won tonight without her.’’

Jeffus added 12 kills for the Monarchs while Schram, a senior setter, had 52 assists. She also had the important final kill as she deflected the ball just enough at the net to drop it past the Storm defense.

“That was one of the best high school matches I’ve ever seen,’’ Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “Their defense was amazing at the end, and that was the difference.’’

Green finished with 17 kills for the Storm while Kylie Weeks had 12. Woodin, who led the state in assists last year as a freshman, handed out 50 on Thursday night.

“This was a great atmosphere and a great match,’’ Svehla said. “I think it really showed what Nebraska volleyball is all about.’’

Elkhorn South (7-1)....................25 25 20 22 15

At Papillion-La Vista (10-0)..........23 22 25 25 17

ES (kills-aces-blocks): Kylie Weeks 12-1-0, Katie Galligan 0-3-0, Brilee Wieseler 7-1-1, Mia Mroczek 3-0-3, Madi Woodin 2-1-0, Rylee Gray 21-0-7, Ibi Green 17-0-2. Totals 62-6-13.

PLV: Norah Sis 27-1-2, Morgan Hickey 7-0-0, Brooklyn Schram 7-0-2, Logan Jeffus 12-0-2, Erica Broin 1-0-1, Chloe Paschal 13-1-1, Ashlee Fettin 0-3-0. Totals 67-5-8.

Set assists: ES 55 (Woodin 50, Estella Zatechka 4, Wieseler 1); PLV 55 (Schram 52, Samantha Riggs 2, Sammie Ziebarth 1).

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

Look back at some of our past All-Nebraska volleyball teams and the iconic covers from the last 13 years.

1 of 15

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription