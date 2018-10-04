St. Albert stayed perfect in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in its quest for the school's first league championship, but it wasn't easy.

Allie Petry had 23 kills to help guide the Class 2-A No. 9 host Saintes to a 16-25, 20-25, 25-10, 25-17, 16-14 thriller over 3-A No. 11 Red Oak.

Olivia Barnes added 12 kills, and Bailey White tallied 10 more as St. Albert improved to 19-5 overall (8-0 Hawkeye Ten).

St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said her team wasn't sharp at the beginning of the match as the Tigers took the first two sets convincingly.

“The girls kind of had a little bit of a shift in their play and in their mentality, and when we got to that third set, I think they finally just relaxed enough and came together and played as a team.

“That's what it's all about. Coming together at the right time together Lantz said.

The Tigers were led by Sophie Walker, who had 18 kills and seven aces to go along with two blocks.

Red Oak coach Angie Montgomery said her team's serve-receive game fell apart in the third and fourth sets.

“We came out and executed everything we wanted to in the first couple of sets. Just third and fourth sets, we couldn't pass to save our life.

“St. Albert is a really talented team, and they're just going to outwork you, and they did outwork us,” Montgomery said.

After winning Game 1 25-16, the Tigers jumped out to an 8-3 advantage to open Game 2, but the Saintes were able to cut the lead to two at 17-15 on a Petry ace.

Red Oak went on a 6-1 run to take a commanding 23-16 lead.

St. Albert responded by taking five of the next six points to get to 24-21. But Lexi Johnson put the set away with her first kill of the set to give the Tigers a 25-20 win and 2-0 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Saintes responded big in Game 3 as two kills each by Petry and Olivia Barnes sparked St. Albert to an 8-1 lead.

The Saintes took the set going away 25-10 to pull to within 2-1.

The two sides traded blows through the first 20 volleys of Game 4 as the score was tied 10-10.

But the Saintes outscored Red Oak (17-11, 4-3) 15-7 the rest of the way to win the set 25-17 and even the match at 2-2.

St. Albert trailed Game 5 12-8 before going on a 6-1 run to set up a match point at 14-13.

After a kill by Walker tied it at 14-14, Petry registered a pair of kills to win the set 16-14 and give the Saintes a 3-2 win.

Lantz said it didn't surprise her that Petry came up big in clutch time.

“Allie is one of those players that when it's on the line like that and it's tight, she wants the ball, and she demands the ball,” Lantz said.

Red Oak (17-11, 4-3)............. 25 25 10 17 14

At St. Albert (19-5, 8-0)..........16 20 25 25 16

RO (kills-aces-blocks): Abigail Jones 1-0-0, Allie West 1-3-, Sophie Walker 18-7-2, Chloe Johnson 8-0-1, Averie Hascall 1-0-2, Shawna Baldwin 5-0-0, Kate Carlson 0-1-0, Lexi Johnson 6-0-2, Chloe DeVries 0-0-0.

SA: Isabel Pershing 1-0-2, Jordyn Blaha 11-0-1, Allie Petry 23-1-4, Emily Recher 0-1-0, Alesha Johnson 1-1-0, Bailey White 10-0-2, Olivia Barnes 12-0-1, Maggie Wettengel 0-0-0.

Set assists: RO: 43 (DeVries 19, Jones 19, West 2, C. Johnson 1, Carlson 1, Baldwin 1); SA: 56 (Johnson 32, Barnes 17, Wettengel 7).

