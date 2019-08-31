The Monarchs began Saturday with a victory over Omaha Duchesne and followed with a sweep of defending Class A champion Millard North. That set up the showdown with the SkyHawks, who have won the past four Class B titles.
Skutt, which beat Millard South and Omaha Marian to reach the final, was playing without two-time All-Nebraska hitter Lindsay Krause. She will miss the first two weeks of the season while competing for the Team USA under-18 national team in Egypt.
Even without their big hitter, the SkyHawks got off to a strong start in the first set. They led 14-8 and 16-12 before the Monarchs fought back to get it tied at 18 on a kill by Creighton recruit Norah Sis.
The set was tied six more times until Papio took the lead for good at 25-24 on a kill by Sis. An ace by sophomore Samantha Riggs then gave the opening set to Papillion-La Vista.
The Monarchs rode that momentum into the second set, opening a 10-4 advantage. Skutt coach Renee Saunders used her first timeout, but the Monarchs kept their distance and led 19-12, leading Saunders to use her final timeout.
The Skyhawks could get no closer than six, and Papio eventually won the match on a kill by junior middle Logan Jeffus.
“I thought our passing picked up in the middle of that first set,’’ Svehla said. “We needed to get our middles more involved, and that opened up some other things for us.’’
The 6-foot-1 Sis led Papio with 10 kills, including six in the final set.
“We’re lucky to have her,’’ Svehla said. “When the pressure is on, that’s when she’s at her best.’’
Chloe Paschal added eight kills and three aces, and Jeffus finished with six kills.
“We’ve set our standards high this year,’’ Schram said. “This is a great way for us to start the season.’’
Megan Skovsende and Lauren Kemp each had eight kills for the SkyHawks, while junior setter Allie Gray had 25 assists.
Millard North’s McKenna Ruch suffered a broken finger Saturday at the Bellevue West Invitational and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks.
Ruch, a UNO recruit, broke the pinkie on her right hand while going up for a block in a match against Hull Western Christian. She said surgery is expected soon but that she hopes to return by early October.
The 6-foot-2 senior was a first-team All-Nebraska selection last season and was a key player for the Mustangs, who captured the Class A title.
