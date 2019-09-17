Senior Paige Fixemer had 22 kills Tuesday night to lead host Millard South to a five-set win over Gretna.

The Patriots prevailed 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8.

Fixemer had four kills and an ace in the fifth set while teammate Maggie Madej delivered the final kill of the match.

