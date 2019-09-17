Senior Paige Fixemer had 22 kills Tuesday night to lead host Millard South to a five-set win over Gretna.
The Patriots prevailed 25-20, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8.
Fixemer had four kills and an ace in the fifth set while teammate Maggie Madej delivered the final kill of the match.
Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
