Omaha Marian defeated Millard South 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday to capture the 16-team Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
Payton Kirchhoefer led a balanced attack with seven kills while Meredith Mueller had six. Amanda Loschen chipped in four blocks and the setting duo of Sarah Montague and Katelyn Malick combined for 31 assists.
The Crusaders, who went 6-0 in the two-day tourney, are ranked No. 9 in Class A while Millard South is No. 6.
“Going into the tournament we just wanted to go one game at a time,’’ Marian coach Amy McLeay said. “We got into a rhythm today and we distributed the ball really well.’’
McLeay said it was a solid team effort for Marian, which improved to 15-8.
“I thought everybody did a great job,’’ she said. “We’re going through a tough stretch in our schedule, so this will help.’’
The Crusaders host No. 7 Gretna on Tuesday and then compete in a triangular Thursday at Lincoln Pius X against the No. 3 Thunderbolts and No. 1 Papillion-La Vista.
