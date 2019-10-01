It might not have been a vintage performance, but Papillion-La Vista remained unbeaten Tuesday night against Millard South.

The top-ranked Monarchs prevailed 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11 over the seventh-ranked Patriots. Papio moved to 25-0 while host Millard South fell to 10-7.

“I felt like we just weren’t crisp tonight,’’ Monarchs coach John Svehla said. “But a win is a win, so we’ll take it.’’

Papio stormed back after losing a set for just the seventh time this season. The Monarchs dominated the fourth set, posting a 14-point win.

“They served us off the court in that last set,’’ Millard South coach Jaisa Poppleton said. “We couldn’t keep the momentum we had after winning that third set.’’

Creighton recruit Norah Sis led Papio with 20 kills, and Chloe Paschal added 15. Logan Jeffus chipped in nine kills, including the last one to clinch the match.

Poppleton said the hard-hitting Sis posed special problems for her team.

“We had to talk about what to do if the ball is caroming off somebody and then off the ceiling,’’ the coach said. “That doesn’t happen very often here.’’

The Monarchs pulled away late to take the first set by five points. A kill by setter Brooklyn Schram, an ace by Jamie Bac and a kill by Paschal gave Papio a 1-0 lead in the match.

Svehla’s squad won the second set in much the same way after Millard South closed to 20-19. The Monarchs outscored the Patriots 5-1 and took the set on an ace by Schram.

A sweep seemed possible when Papio went ahead 19-17 in the third set on a kill by Jeffus. But this time it was Millard South that finished strong, outscoring the Monarchs 8-2 down the stretch.

“After we lost that one, I challenged our girls,’’ Svehla said. “I didn’t think we were bringing a lot of energy.’’

The energy was present in the fourth as Papio sprinted to a 10-5 lead. It only got worse for the Patriots, who lost the next seven points to give the Monarchs a commanding lead.

Schram had two late aces, and Paschal had four more kills to help clinch the victory.

“Millard South is a good team,’’ Svehla said. “Their outside hitters were crushing the ball, and we didn’t do a great job defending them.’’

Sophomore Maddie MacTaggart led the Patriots with 17 kills while senior Paige Fixemer had 15.

“I think we’re going to see them again,’’ Poppleton said. “We’ve got some things to work on between now and then.’’

Papillion-La Vista (25-0).....25 25 21 25

At Millard South (10-7)......20 20 25 11

PLV (kills-aces-blocks): Norah Sis 20-0-1, Morgan Hickey 6-0-0, Samantha Riggs 1-2-0, Brooklyn Schram 5-4-0, Jamie Bac 0-1-0, Logan Jeffus 9-0-0, Erica Broin 2-0-1, Chloe Paschal 15-3-0, Ashlee Fettin 0-3-0.

MS: Maddie MacTaggart 17-2-1, Sam Steele 0-1-0, Paige Fixemer 15-0-0, Laci Abendroth 6-0-3, Audrey Behrens 0-1-0, Elyse Globe 4-0-0, Makayla Fleming 2-0-1, Maggie Madej 5-0-1.

Set assists: PLV 46 (Schram 45, Riggs 1); MS 43 (Fleming 39, Steele 2, Fixemer 1, Globe 1).

