* * *
KILLS
Class A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 284; Paschal, Papillion-La Vista, 234; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 212; Golden, Omaha Northwest, 205; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 197; Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X, 197; Wiggins, Omaha Burke, 191; Ruch, Millard North, 190; Fixemer, Millard South, 189; McLain, Lincoln Pius X, 185; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 182; Ferguson, Lincoln Southwest, 179; Bahm, Lincoln Northeast, 178.
Class B: Opfer, Seward, 292; Cyza, Alliance, 291; Beahm, Hastings, 266; Lauenstein, Waverly, 260; Gray, Elkhorn South, 238; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 228; Harbison, Lexington, 226; Klenke, Seward, 202; Bartels, Bennington, 199; Schaub, Gering, 198; Johnson, Sidney, 186; Green, Elkhorn South, 186; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 183; Connealy, Elkhorn South, 179.
Omaha area: M. Larson, Wahoo, 200; Swanson, Wahoo, 199; Cada, Wahoo Neumann, 197; Jacobsen, Louisville, 176; Heard, Louisville, 175; E. Larson, Wahoo, 164; Pribyl, Omaha Concordia, 155; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 150; Lemke, Mead, 140; Foral, Douglas County West, 134; Rice, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 127; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 123; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 117.
All class: Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, 370; Brahmer, Pierce, 342; Rowse, Minden, 319; Opfer, Seward, 292; Cyza, Alliance, 291.
HITTING PERCENTAGE
Class A: O’Mara, Omaha Burke, .436; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .380; Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, .376; Copenharve, Omaha Northwest, .355; Wilson, Millard West, .349; Schuler, Gretna, .338; Bressman, Omaha Marian, .313; Vanderbeek, Kearney, .312; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, .310; Nordaker, Millard West, .309; Yost, Gretna, .308; McLain, Lincoln Pius X, .302; Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X, .300.
Class B: Bartels, Bennington, .466; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, .442; Gray, Elkhorn South, .428; Cyza, Alliance, .398; Heyne, Omaha Skutt, .397; Johnson, Sidney, .362; Klenke, Seward, .360; McDermott, Omaha Skutt, .323; Beahm, Hastings, .321; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, .313; Opfer, Seward, .308; Stai, Norris, .306; Lauenstein, Waverly, .303; Green, Elkhorn South, .296; Sims, South Sioux City, .289.
Omaha area: Swanson, Wahoo, .505; Cada, Wahoo Neumann, .391; Heard, Louisville, .342; M. Larson, Wahoo, .328; Jacobsen, Louisville, .326; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .287; Lemke, Mead, .276; Justesen, Elmwood- Murdock, .258; E. Larson, Wahoo, .254; Glock, Douglas County West, .228; Pribyl, Omaha Concordia, .225.
All class: Swanson, Wahoo, .505; Bartels, Bennington, .466; Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, .455; Gray, Elkhorn South, .428; Brahmer, Pierce, .420.
ASSISTS
Class A: Gokie, Lincoln Pius X, 691; Fleming, Millard South, 625; Mishou, Kearney, 625; Lukens, Millard North, 561; Green, Millard West, 551; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 544; Shearer, Gretna, 529; Lemke, Lincoln East, 514; Bartels, Lincoln Northeast, 508; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 502; Baumann, Norfolk, 451; Lauterbach, Bellevue West, 447; Silverberg, Lincoln Southwest, 404.
Class B: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 803; Evans, Waverly, 635; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 633; Jensen, Bennington, 563; Sylvester, Sidney, 461; Kohmetscher, Hastings, 454; Boggs, Gering, 451; Raszler, Elkhorn, 451; Haines, Lexington, 418; Covalt, Seward, 335; Boon, Norris, 313; Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 303; Berney, Holdrege, 284; Worthington, Omaha Duchesne, 265.
Omaha area: Glock, Wahoo, 559; Clarkson, Omaha Concordia, 443; Zhang, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 443; Zahn, Louisville, 441; Rezac, Wahoo Neumann, 419; Glock, Douglas County West, 330; Krehbiel, Omaha Christian, 248; Parham, Mead, 215; Wakefield, Arlington, 202; Kunz, Elmwood-Murdock, 182; Quinn, Mead, 181; Murcek, Omaha Roncalli, 169; Levin, Ashland-Greenwood, 141.
All class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 803; Gokie, Lincoln Pius X, 691; Evans, Waverly, 635; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 633; Fleming, Millard South, 625; Mishou, Kearney, 625.
ACES
Class A: Demman, Omaha Central, 45; Brown, Omaha Northwest, 40; Johnson, Lincoln High, 40; Preston, Omaha Central, 39; Ruth, Norfolk, 38; Cubrich, Omaha Burke, 37; Hope, Bellevue West, 36; Reitsma, Bellevue East, 36; Festersen, Omaha Central, 34; Wood, Kearney, 33; Hauschild, Omaha Burke, 31; Case, Lincoln High, 31; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 31; Zvolanek, Lincoln Southwest, 31.
Class B: Beahm, Hastings, 55; Johnson, Sidney, 42; Boon, Norris, 38; Schram, Hastings, 38; Boggs, Gering, 35; Vyhnalek, Seward, 34; Harbison, Lexington, 32; Cyza, Alliance, 32; Rolls, Alliance, 32; Holly, Sidney, 32; Taylor, Omaha Duchesne, 31; Schawang, Lexington, 31; Perrotto, Waverly, 30; Jung, Sidney, 30; Worthington, Omaha Duchesne, 30; Miller, Omaha Gross, 30; Skovsende, Omaha Skutt, 30.
Omaha area: Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 35; Bevington, Douglas County West, 35; M. Larson, Wahoo, 34; Kavan, Wahoo, 34; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 31; Rezac, Wahoo Neumann, 31; Swanson, Wahoo, 30; Kunz, Elmwood-Murdock, 30; Patocka, Mead, 30; Langemeier, Mead, 29; Rice, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 27; Otten, Omaha Concordia, 26; Glock, Douglas County West, 25;
All class: Moffat, Garden County, 67; Stuhmer, Alma, 57; Beahm, Hastings, 55; Gooden, Wauneta-Palisade, 52; Plouzek, Dorchester, 50.
BLOCKS
Class A: Broin, Papillion-La Vista, 104; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, 83; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 77; Grant, Millard North, 72; Gregerson, Papillion-La Vista South, 68; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 60; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 59; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 58; Fixemer, Millard South, 56; Ruth, Norfolk, 56; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 55; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 53; Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 51.
Class B: Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 110; Gray, Elkhorn South, 100; Bartels, Bennington, 72; Hopp, Alliance, 71; Allen, Crete, 61; Green, Elkhorn South, 51; Ruane, Omaha Gross, 51; Comstock, South Sioux City, 49; Hanson, McCook, 49; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, 46; Sonnenfeld, Grand Island Northwest, 45; Klenke, Seward, 43; Connealy, Elkhorn South, 43.
Omaha area: Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 36; Richards, Omaha Christian, 36; Kotula, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 34; Lewien, Conestoga, 29; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 29; Meyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 28; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, 26; Heard, Louisville, 26; Swanson, Wahoo, 25; Barger, Boys Town, 24; Jacobsen, Louisville, 24.
All class: Larsen, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur NE, 151; Hoffschneider, Burwell, 125; Glathar, Humboldt-TRS, 119; Groseth, North Platte St. Patrick, 111; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 110.
DIGS
Class A: Wood, Kearney, 546; Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South, 413; Centeno, Millard West, 396; Riggs, Papillion-La Vista, 380; Sheibal, Bellevue West, 348; Steele, Millard South, 347; Altman, Millard North, 317; Gabel, Lincoln Pius X. 307; Mehlin, Kearney, 251; Walenz, Millard South, 246; Paschal, Papillion-La Vista, 243; Zvolanek, Lincoln Southwest, 241; Ruth, Norfolk, 238.
Class B: Adler, Hastings, 389; Haneborg, North Platte, 370; Smith, Gering, 359; McCormick, Elkhorn South, 351; Ramsey, Norris, 333; Schawang, Waverly, 331; Cooper, Grand Island Northwest, 319; Rupprecht, Bennington, 314; Heltzel, Omaha Gross, 264; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 255; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 240; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 237; Karn, Holdrege, 235; Sonnenfeld, Grand Island Northwest, 232.
Omaha area: Wells, Omaha Christian, 269; Murcek, Omaha Roncalli, 240; M. Larson, Wahoo, 204; Jackson, Omaha Christian, 197; Lihs, Mead, 197; Cada, Wahoo Neumann, 177; Bevington, Douglas County West, 172; Dinklage, Omaha Christian, 170; E. Larson, Wahoo, 163; Heard, Louisville, 161; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 158; Patocka, Mead, 156; Glock, Douglas County West, 154.
All class: Wood, Kearney, 546; Sanger, Crofton, 501; Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South, 413; Centeno, Millard West, 396; Adler, Hastings, 389.
