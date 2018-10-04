Check out the latest Nebraska high school volleyball statistics leaders.

* * *

KILLS

Class A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 284; Paschal, Papillion-La Vista, 234; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 212; Golden, Omaha Northwest, 205; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 197; Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X, 197; Wiggins, Omaha Burke, 191; Ruch, Millard North, 190; Fixemer, Millard South, 189; McLain, Lincoln Pius X, 185; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 182; Ferguson, Lincoln Southwest, 179; Bahm, Lincoln Northeast, 178.

Class B: Opfer, Seward, 292; Cyza, Alliance, 291; Beahm, Hastings, 266; Lauenstein, Waverly, 260; Gray, Elkhorn South, 238; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 228; Harbison, Lexington, 226; Klenke, Seward, 202; Bartels, Bennington, 199; Schaub, Gering, 198; Johnson, Sidney, 186; Green, Elkhorn South, 186; Weeks, Elkhorn South, 183; Connealy, Elkhorn South, 179.

Omaha area: M. Larson, Wahoo, 200; Swanson, Wahoo, 199; Cada, Wahoo Neumann, 197; Jacobsen, Louisville, 176; Heard, Louisville, 175; E. Larson, Wahoo, 164; Pribyl, Omaha Concordia, 155; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 150; Lemke, Mead, 140; Foral, Douglas County West, 134; Rice, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 127; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 123; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 117.

All class: Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, 370; Brahmer, Pierce, 342; Rowse, Minden, 319; Opfer, Seward, 292; Cyza, Alliance, 291.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

HITTING PERCENTAGE

Class A: O’Mara, Omaha Burke, .436; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, .380; Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, .376; Copenharve, Omaha Northwest, .355; Wilson, Millard West, .349; Schuler, Gretna, .338; Bressman, Omaha Marian, .313; Vanderbeek, Kearney, .312; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, .310; Nordaker, Millard West, .309; Yost, Gretna, .308; McLain, Lincoln Pius X, .302; Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X, .300.

Class B: Bartels, Bennington, .466; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, .442; Gray, Elkhorn South, .428; Cyza, Alliance, .398; Heyne, Omaha Skutt, .397; Johnson, Sidney, .362; Klenke, Seward, .360; McDermott, Omaha Skutt, .323; Beahm, Hastings, .321; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, .313; Opfer, Seward, .308; Stai, Norris, .306; Lauenstein, Waverly, .303; Green, Elkhorn South, .296; Sims, South Sioux City, .289.

Omaha area: Swanson, Wahoo, .505; Cada, Wahoo Neumann, .391; Heard, Louisville, .342; M. Larson, Wahoo, .328; Jacobsen, Louisville, .326; Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, .287; Lemke, Mead, .276; Justesen, Elmwood- Murdock, .258; E. Larson, Wahoo, .254; Glock, Douglas County West, .228; Pribyl, Omaha Concordia, .225.

All class: Swanson, Wahoo, .505; Bartels, Bennington, .466; Buss, Lincoln Lutheran, .455; Gray, Elkhorn South, .428; Brahmer, Pierce, .420.

ASSISTS

Class A: Gokie, Lincoln Pius X, 691; Fleming, Millard South, 625; Mishou, Kearney, 625; Lukens, Millard North, 561; Green, Millard West, 551; LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 544; Shearer, Gretna, 529; Lemke, Lincoln East, 514; Bartels, Lincoln Northeast, 508; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 502; Baumann, Norfolk, 451; Lauterbach, Bellevue West, 447; Silverberg, Lincoln Southwest, 404.

Class B: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 803; Evans, Waverly, 635; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 633; Jensen, Bennington, 563; Sylvester, Sidney, 461; Kohmetscher, Hastings, 454; Boggs, Gering, 451; Raszler, Elkhorn, 451; Haines, Lexington, 418; Covalt, Seward, 335; Boon, Norris, 313; Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 303; Berney, Holdrege, 284; Worthington, Omaha Duchesne, 265.

Omaha area: Glock, Wahoo, 559; Clarkson, Omaha Concordia, 443; Zhang, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 443; Zahn, Louisville, 441; Rezac, Wahoo Neumann, 419; Glock, Douglas County West, 330; Krehbiel, Omaha Christian, 248; Parham, Mead, 215; Wakefield, Arlington, 202; Kunz, Elmwood-Murdock, 182; Quinn, Mead, 181; Murcek, Omaha Roncalli, 169; Levin, Ashland-Greenwood, 141.

All class: Woodin, Elkhorn South, 803; Gokie, Lincoln Pius X, 691; Evans, Waverly, 635; Gray, Omaha Skutt, 633; Fleming, Millard South, 625; Mishou, Kearney, 625.

ACES

Class A: Demman, Omaha Central, 45; Brown, Omaha Northwest, 40; Johnson, Lincoln High, 40; Preston, Omaha Central, 39; Ruth, Norfolk, 38; Cubrich, Omaha Burke, 37; Hope, Bellevue West, 36; Reitsma, Bellevue East, 36; Festersen, Omaha Central, 34; Wood, Kearney, 33; Hauschild, Omaha Burke, 31; Case, Lincoln High, 31; Humm, Lincoln Pius X, 31; Zvolanek, Lincoln Southwest, 31.

Class B: Beahm, Hastings, 55; Johnson, Sidney, 42; Boon, Norris, 38; Schram, Hastings, 38; Boggs, Gering, 35; Vyhnalek, Seward, 34; Harbison, Lexington, 32; Cyza, Alliance, 32; Rolls, Alliance, 32; Holly, Sidney, 32; Taylor, Omaha Duchesne, 31; Schawang, Lexington, 31; Perrotto, Waverly, 30; Jung, Sidney, 30; Worthington, Omaha Duchesne, 30; Miller, Omaha Gross, 30; Skovsende, Omaha Skutt, 30.

Omaha area: Brym, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 35; Bevington, Douglas County West, 35; M. Larson, Wahoo, 34; Kavan, Wahoo, 34; Teunissen, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 31; Rezac, Wahoo Neumann, 31; Swanson, Wahoo, 30; Kunz, Elmwood-Murdock, 30; Patocka, Mead, 30; Langemeier, Mead, 29; Rice, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 27; Otten, Omaha Concordia, 26; Glock, Douglas County West, 25;

All class: Moffat, Garden County, 67; Stuhmer, Alma, 57; Beahm, Hastings, 55; Gooden, Wauneta-Palisade, 52; Plouzek, Dorchester, 50.

BLOCKS

Class A: Broin, Papillion-La Vista, 104; Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, 83; Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 77; Grant, Millard North, 72; Gregerson, Papillion-La Vista South, 68; Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 60; Schram, Papillion-La Vista, 59; Vanderbeek, Kearney, 58; Fixemer, Millard South, 56; Ruth, Norfolk, 56; Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 55; O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 53; Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 51.

Class B: Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 110; Gray, Elkhorn South, 100; Bartels, Bennington, 72; Hopp, Alliance, 71; Allen, Crete, 61; Green, Elkhorn South, 51; Ruane, Omaha Gross, 51; Comstock, South Sioux City, 49; Hanson, McCook, 49; Delgado, Omaha Duchesne, 46; Sonnenfeld, Grand Island Northwest, 45; Klenke, Seward, 43; Connealy, Elkhorn South, 43.

Omaha area: Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 36; Richards, Omaha Christian, 36; Kotula, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 34; Lewien, Conestoga, 29; Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 29; Meyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 28; Thiele, Wahoo Neumann, 26; Heard, Louisville, 26; Swanson, Wahoo, 25; Barger, Boys Town, 24; Jacobsen, Louisville, 24.

All class: Larsen, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur NE, 151; Hoffschneider, Burwell, 125; Glathar, Humboldt-TRS, 119; Groseth, North Platte St. Patrick, 111; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 110.

DIGS

Class A: Wood, Kearney, 546; Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South, 413; Centeno, Millard West, 396; Riggs, Papillion-La Vista, 380; Sheibal, Bellevue West, 348; Steele, Millard South, 347; Altman, Millard North, 317; Gabel, Lincoln Pius X. 307; Mehlin, Kearney, 251; Walenz, Millard South, 246; Paschal, Papillion-La Vista, 243; Zvolanek, Lincoln Southwest, 241; Ruth, Norfolk, 238.

Class B: Adler, Hastings, 389; Haneborg, North Platte, 370; Smith, Gering, 359; McCormick, Elkhorn South, 351; Ramsey, Norris, 333; Schawang, Waverly, 331; Cooper, Grand Island Northwest, 319; Rupprecht, Bennington, 314; Heltzel, Omaha Gross, 264; Hatcliff, Beatrice, 255; Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 240; Bressani, Omaha Duchesne, 237; Karn, Holdrege, 235; Sonnenfeld, Grand Island Northwest, 232.

Omaha area: Wells, Omaha Christian, 269; Murcek, Omaha Roncalli, 240; M. Larson, Wahoo, 204; Jackson, Omaha Christian, 197; Lihs, Mead, 197; Cada, Wahoo Neumann, 177; Bevington, Douglas County West, 172; Dinklage, Omaha Christian, 170; E. Larson, Wahoo, 163; Heard, Louisville, 161; Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock, 158; Patocka, Mead, 156; Glock, Douglas County West, 154.

All class: Wood, Kearney, 546; Sanger, Crofton, 501; Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South, 413; Centeno, Millard West, 396; Adler, Hastings, 389.

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

Look back at some of our past All-Nebraska volleyball teams and the iconic covers from the last 13 years.

1 of 13

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription