Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 9.

* * *

TOP 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 10-0 1

2. Elkhorn South 10-2 3

3. Lincoln Pius X 5-1 4

4. Gretna 8-1 5

5. Millard North 9-6 6

6. Omaha Skutt 9-3 2

7. Millard West 5-4 9

8. Waverly 10-0 10

9. Millard South 8-5 7

10. Lincoln Southwest 4-1 NR

CLASS A

1. Papillion-La Vista 10-0 1

2. Elkhorn South 10-2 2

3. Lincoln Pius X 5-1 3

4. Gretna 8-1 4

5. Millard North 9-6 5

6. Millard West 5-4 8

7. Millard South 8-5 6

8. Lincoln Southwest 4-1 9

9. Omaha Marian 6-3 7

10. Bellevue West 9-5 NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt 9-3 1

2. Waverly 10-0 2

3. Norris 11-1 3

4. Omaha Duchesne 6-7 4

5. Sidney 6-1 5

6. Platteview 7-3 6

7. Grand Island NW 5-5 8

8. Seward 7-4 7

9. Hastings 8-4 NR

10. Omaha Gross 7-4 NR

CLASS C-1

1. Wahoo 7-1 1

2. Wayne 9-0 5

3. St. Paul 7-0 3

4. Syracuse 7-0 4

5. Columbus Scotus 10-2 6

6. Chadron 5-0 7

7. Columbus Lakeview 8-1 NR

8. Broken Bow 6-1 9

9. Battle Creek 7-1 NR

10. Ogallala 6-2 8

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia 8-0 1

2. Grand Island CC 4-1 2

3. Thayer Central 7-0 3

4. Mead 6-0 4

5. Neb. City Lourdes 8-0 8

6. Wahoo Neumann 7-4 6

7. Ponca 9-1 NR

8. Stanton 6-4 7

9. Arcadia/Loup City 7-1 NR

10. Fillmore Central 7-4 NR

CLASS D-1

1. Diller-Odell 8-0 1

2. Pleasanton 8-0 2

3. Humboldt-TRS 10-2 4

4. Overton 8-1 6

5. Central Valley 8-1 7

6. Fremont Bergan 8-6 3

7. Maywood/Hayes Center 10-0 NR

8. Meridian 7-2 5

9. CWC 5-2 8

10. Johnson-Brock 9-4 NR

CLASS D-2

1. Wynot 6-0 2

2. Lawrence-Nelson 9-1 10

3. BDS 6-2 1

4. Cody-Kilgore 2-0 4

5. Giltner 7-1 5

6. Bertrand 7-2 6

7. Anselmo-Merna 9-3 7

8. Falls City Sacred Heart 5-5 8

9. Garden County 9-0 NR

10. Nebraska Christian 6-0 NR

