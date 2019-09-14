Of the Nebraska teams entered in the Millard North Invitational, the host Mustangs had the best day.
But the defending Class A champion, competing without one of its top players, couldn’t get past nationally ranked teams from Iowa and Kansas.
Millard North finished 2-2 in the nine-team tourney that included several ranked teams. The Mustangs were the only in-state squad to reach the three-team championship bracket after going 2-0 in round-robin play.
Coach Lindsay Peterson’s squad lost its championship bracket matches to Cedar Falls, Iowa, and St. James Academy of Lenexa, Kansas. Both teams are ranked in the Top 50 nationally by prepvolleyball.com.
“In the moment, the losses hurt,’’ Peterson said. “But it’s a tough tourney and I was thrilled with our effort and execution.’’
The Mustangs are carrying on without senior outside hitter McKenna Ruch, a first-team all-stater who broke her little finger in an early-season match. She’s recovering from surgery and is expected back in early to mid-October.
“I wish I had all my people,’’ Peterson said. “We sure could have used McKenna today.’’
After Millard North defeated Omaha Skutt and Omaha Concordia, the Mustangs faced Cedar Falls in their first championship bracket match. The Tigers rolled to a 25-21, 25-17 win with the help of Mississippi State recruit Akacia Brown.
Defending 5-A Kansas state champion St. James presented Millard North with its final test of the day and the Thunder posted a 25-15, 25-18 win. One of St. James’ starters, libero Ellie Bolton, is a Creighton recruit.
“You want to play the best,’’ Peterson said. “I think that can make your team better.’’
The first set against the Thunder was tied 5-5 before St. James went on a 6-0 run. The advantage grew to 12 points and the Thunder finished the set on a kill by senior Anna Feldkamp.
Millard North also stayed close early in the second set before St. James went on a 7-2 run to grab a 13-8 lead. The Mustangs could get no closer than four the rest of the way and eventually lost the match when a shot by Eve Fountain sailed long.
Senior Molly Plahn led the Millard North attack with six kills while senior setter Izzy Lukens had 12 assists and a pair of aces.
Feldkamp had nine kills to pace the Thunder and setter Marea Wortmann had 22 assists. Bolton, the Creighton recruit, had several digs and two ace serves.
St. James went on to win the tournament, defeating Cedar Falls in the three-set final, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18.
“We’re still a work in progress without McKenna,’’ Peterson said. “But I feel like we haven’t hit our peak yet, so we’ll need to keep showing improvement.’’
The 9-6 Mustangs return to action Tuesday night at Papillion-La Vista South.
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
2012: From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
2011: From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
2010: From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
2007: From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
2006: Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
2004: Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Look back at some of our past All-Nebraska volleyball teams and the iconic covers from the last 13 years.
1 of 15
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016: Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
2015: From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
2013: The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
2012: From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
2011: From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
2010: From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
2009: Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
2008: From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
2007: From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
2006: Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
2005: From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
2004: Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
