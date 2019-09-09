TOP 10 Rec. Prv.
CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista 8-0 1
2. Elkhorn South 6-0 3
3. Lincoln Pius X 3-1 4
4. Gretna 3-1 7
5. Millard North 6-4 2
6. Millard South 4-3 5
7. Omaha Marian 4-3 9
8. Millard West 4-1 6
9. Lincoln Southwest 3-1 NR
10. Kearney 5-2 NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 6-1 1
2. Waverly 5-0 3
3. Norris 6-0 4
4. Omaha Duchesne 4-3 2
5. Sidney 3-0 6
6. Platteview 3-1 10
7. Seward 4-2 7
8. Grand Island NW 3-2 5
9. Gering 5-3 NR
10. Alliance 1-1 8
CLASS C-1
1. Wahoo 5-1 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran 2-1 2
3. St. Paul 5-0 4
4. Syracuse 4-0 5
5. Wayne 6-0 6
6. Columbus Scotus 5-0 10
7. Chadron 3-0 NR
8. Ogallala 3-1 NR
9. Broken Bow 4-1 7
10. Lincoln Christian 7-2 NR
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia 3-0 3
2. Grand Island CC 2-1 1
3. Thayer Central 5-0 NR
4. Mead 2-0 7
5. Superior 2-1 4
6. Wahoo Neumann 3-3 2
7. Stanton 4-2 5
8. Neb. City Lourdes 6-0 NR
9. Norfolk Lutheran 5-2 6
10. Oakland-Craig 4-2 NR
CLASS D-1
1. Diller-Odell 6-0 1
2. Pleasanton 3-0 8
3. Fremont Bergan 4-3 2
4. Humboldt-TRS 7-1 NR
5. Meridian 3-1 4
6. Overton 5-1 9
7. Central Valley 7-1 NR
8. CWC 2-2 5
9. Alma 5-2 7
10. Humphrey/Lindsay HF 0-1 3
CLASS D-2
1. BDS 6-0 1
2. Wynot 4-0 3
3. Humphrey St. Francis 2-0 5
4. Cody-Kilgore 2-0 6
5. Giltner 3-1 8
6. Bertrand 3-1 NR
7. Anselmo-Merna 5-1 NR
8. Falls City Sacred Heart 3-3 4
9. Exeter-Milligan 1-2 2
10. Lawrence-Nelson 5-1 NR
