TOP 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 8-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 6-1 3

3. Elkhorn South 6-0 4

4. Lincoln Pius X 3-1 5

5. Gretna 3-1 8

6. Millard North 6-4 2

7. Millard South 4-3 6

8. Omaha Marian 4-3 NR

9. Millard West 4-1 7

10. Waverly 5-0 10

CLASS A

1. Papillion-La Vista 8-0 1

2. Elkhorn South 6-0 3

3. Lincoln Pius X 3-1 4

4. Gretna 3-1 7

5. Millard North 6-4 2

6. Millard South 4-3 5

7. Omaha Marian 4-3 9

8. Millard West 4-1 6

9. Lincoln Southwest 3-1 NR

10. Kearney 5-2 NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt 6-1 1

2. Waverly 5-0 3

3. Norris 6-0 4

4. Omaha Duchesne 4-3 2

5. Sidney 3-0 6

6. Platteview 3-1 10

7. Seward 4-2 7

8. Grand Island NW 3-2 5

9. Gering 5-3 NR

10. Alliance 1-1 8

CLASS C-1

1. Wahoo 5-1 1

2. Lincoln Lutheran 2-1 2

3. St. Paul 5-0 4

4. Syracuse 4-0 5

5. Wayne 6-0 6

6. Columbus Scotus 5-0 10

7. Chadron 3-0 NR

8. Ogallala 3-1 NR

9. Broken Bow 4-1 7

10. Lincoln Christian 7-2 NR

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia 3-0 3

2. Grand Island CC 2-1 1

3. Thayer Central 5-0 NR

4. Mead 2-0 7

5. Superior 2-1 4

6. Wahoo Neumann 3-3 2

7. Stanton 4-2 5

8. Neb. City Lourdes 6-0 NR

9. Norfolk Lutheran 5-2 6

10. Oakland-Craig 4-2 NR

CLASS D-1

1. Diller-Odell 6-0 1

2. Pleasanton 3-0 8

3. Fremont Bergan 4-3 2

4. Humboldt-TRS 7-1 NR

5. Meridian 3-1 4

6. Overton 5-1 9

7. Central Valley 7-1 NR

8. CWC 2-2 5

9. Alma 5-2 7

10. Humphrey/Lindsay HF 0-1 3

CLASS D-2

1. BDS 6-0 1

2. Wynot 4-0 3

3. Humphrey St. Francis 2-0 5

4. Cody-Kilgore 2-0 6

5. Giltner 3-1 8

6. Bertrand 3-1 NR

7. Anselmo-Merna 5-1 NR

8. Falls City Sacred Heart 3-3 4

9. Exeter-Milligan 1-2 2

10. Lawrence-Nelson 5-1 NR

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

