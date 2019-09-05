Creighton commit Norah Sis had 18 kills Thursday night to lead Papillion-La Vista to a 27-25, 25-21, 25-22 volleyball win over Millard North.
Chloe Paschal added 13 kills for the top-ranked Monarchs, who moved their record to 8-0.
The visiting Mustangs fell to 6-4.
