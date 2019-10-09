WAVERLY, Neb. — Waverly maintained its late-season momentum Tuesday night by putting away another quality opponent.

Junior Whitney Lauenstein had 17 kills as the host Vikings swept two-time defending Class C-1 champion Wahoo 25-17, 25-8, 25-22. Class B No. 2 Waverly moved to 22-2 while the C-1 No. 4 Warriors fell to 18-3.

Waverly was coming off a strong performance in last weekend’s Lincoln Northeast Invitational. The Vikings went 4-2, which included wins over Class A powers Elkhorn South and Lincoln Pius X.

“We’re playing at a high level,’’ Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. “The girls know they can play with anybody.’’

Lauenstein agreed.

“Even when we lost last week to some really tough Class A teams, it gave us confidence,’’ she said. “We learned from the mistakes we made.’’

The Vikings didn’t make many mistakes against the Warriors, dominating the first two sets before rallying late to take the third and the match.

“I think it took them the first two sets to adjust to our tempo,’’ Neujahr said. “When they got it going in the third set they were with us every step of the way.’’

The Vikings’ height advantage — three starters at 6-foot-2 — also came into play.

“When your middles are 6-2, that’s really helpful,’’ Neujahr said.

Waverly got off to a quick start, jumping to a 10-4 lead in the opening set. Wahoo coach Trish Larson used her first timeout, then took her final one soon after when it got to 15-5.

Lauenstein had five kills in the set, and the Vikings eventually won it when a Wahoo shot failed to clear the net.

Waverly didn’t let up in the second set and raced to an 11-2 lead. The Vikings went ahead 2-0 in the match when Abby Plouzek smacked a kill to capture the set.

The third set was close throughout, and Wahoo grabbed a 20-18 advantage on a block by Taylor Luben. But Waverly tied the match at 20, 21 and 22 before taking the lead for good on a kill by Atley Carey.

The Vikings won the final two points on a Wahoo setting error and a kill by Mollie Grosshans.

“I was surprised that we swept them,’’ Neujahr said. “They have a history and they know how to win.’’

Senior setter Annika Evans, a recruited walk-on for Nebraska in 2020, dished out 31 assists. Husker coach John Cook was among the spectators Tuesday night.

Mya Larson had 12 kills to lead Wahoo while setter Elle Glock had 26 assists.

Wahoo (18-3)..................17 8 22

At Waverly (22-2)..........25 25 25

Wahoo (kills-aces-blocks): Josie Sutton 1-0-0, Mya Larson 12-0-0, Mya Emerson 3-0-1, Elle Glock 1-2-1, Kelsie Sears 6-1-0, Lillie Mann 6-0-0.

Waverly: Makenzie Brehm 0-2-0, Karsen VanScoy 0-1-0, Kelsey Perrotto 0-1-0, Bailey Jeffers 3-0-0, Mollie Grosshans 5-0-1, Whitney Lauenstein 17-0-0, Payton Winkler 1-0-0, Abby Plouzek 6-0-0, Annika Evans 1-1-1, Atley Carey 5-0-2.

Set assists: Wahoo 26 (Glock 26). Waverly 35 (Evans 31, VanScoy 3, Brehm 1).

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

Look back at some of our past All-Nebraska volleyball teams and the iconic covers from the last 13 years.

1 of 15

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription