Bellevue West continued its winning ways Thursday night with a three-set sweep of Omaha Burke.

The Thunderbirds rolled to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 victory to boost their record to 16-9. Bellevue West was coming off a five-set win Tuesday night over Class A No. 9 Omaha Marian.

“This has been a pretty good week for us,’’ Bellevue West coach Christina Krajicek said. “I challenged our girls tonight and they responded.’’

Krajicek said the team goal was to hold the host Bulldogs to 17 points or less in every set. Bellevue West accomplished that goal twice before Burke (9-8) scored 19 in the third.

“I’m excited about the way we’re playing,’’ the coach said. “We’re keeping our expectations high this season.’’

The Thunderbirds won 12 state championships — mostly under the guidance of Joanne Kappas — from 1989 to 2006. But Bellevue West has not qualified for state since that most recent title 13 years ago.

“The way we’re going to be successful is to stay disciplined,’’ Krajicek said. “I know the team was really excited about that win over Marian because we’ve had some tough five-set losses.’’

The Thunderbirds took advantage of a young Burke team that has six freshmen on the roster.

“I think Bellevue West is much improved this year,’’ Burke coach Curt Kunz said. “They’ve got a lot of height and our young players are still learning.’’

The Thunderbirds led most of the way to capture the first set 25-16. Freshman Destiny Ndam-Simpson had six kills and sophomore Kealy Kiviniemi five.

Bellevue West was even more dominating in the second set. The Thunderbirds rattled off nine straight points to open a 14-3 lead and won the set on a kill by Ndam-Simpson.

Burke showed some spark in the third set and had it tied at 13-13. But Bellevue West went on a 6-1 run and eventually captured the match on a kill by senior Jacki Apel.

“I told my kids after that second set that I wanted to see a monumental effort,’’ Kunz said. “We played a lot better in the third but couldn’t quite get it done.’’

Kiviniemi led the Thunderbirds with 13 kills while Ndam-Simpson had 10. Sophomore setter Jayna Hope dished out 30 assists and had four aces.

“(Hope) has only been setting for six months,’’ Krajicek said. “I’m extremely pleased with the progress she’s made.’’

Danielle Hall and Amanda Wolf each had five kills for the Bulldogs.

Bellevue West is idle until a match Tuesday night at defending Class A champion Millard North.

The Bulldogs will compete Friday and Saturday in the Weston Invitational at top-ranked Papillion-La Vista.

Bellevue West (16-9)...........25 25 25

Omaha Burke (9-8)..............16 9 19

BW (kills-aces-blocks): Kenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Makena Sobczyk 8-0-0, Mady Akerson 0-1-0, Presley Liberty 0-1-0, Jacki Apel 7-0-2, Jayna Hope 1-4-0, Kealy Kiviniemi 13-1-2, Maddy Madsen 2-0-1, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 10-0-2. Totals 41-8-7.

OB: Danielle Hall 5-0-1, Saniah Shannon 4-0-0, Amanda Wolf 5-0-0, Katie Stark 1-0-0, Kira Shaffer 0-1-0, Kaley Cubrich 0-2-0, Ashtynne Frame 1-0-0. Totals 16-3-1.

Set assists: BW 35 (Hope 30, Liberty 2, Kiviniemi 2, Brittney Sheibal 1). OB 14 (Cubrich 12, Sarah Grimmond 1, Delaney Dotzler 1).

