First-year Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter remembers from her own playing days how tough it was to win at Omaha Marian.

But her Storm came through Tuesday night to post a 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 victory over the host Crusaders. Class A No. 3 Elkhorn South moved to 2-0 while No. 9 Marian fell to 4-3.

Potter, a 2007 Millard West graduate, said the road win would help boost her team’s confidence.

“This was our first Metro Conference match this year,’’ she said. “It gave us a good look at the speed we’ll see all season.’’

The Storm, the Class B runners-up last season, moved up to Class A this year. That’s one of the challenges facing Potter, a former Elkhorn South assistant who took over for Briana Janda.

The return of five starters, including 6-foot-4 Nebraska recruit Rylee Gray, will help. The Storm showed off a balanced attack Tuesday night with four players getting at least 10 kills.

Senior Ibi Green led the way with 17, followed by Kylie Weeks with 16. Gray had 14, and junior Brilee Wieseler, a transfer from Omaha Skutt, had 11.

Sophomore setter Madi Woodin, who led the state in assists last season with 1,220, dished out 62 against the Crusaders.

“Madi did a nice job of distributing to all of our hitters,’’ Potter said. “It was a big team effort tonight.’’

The Storm led most of the way in the first set and won it on a kill by Gray. Weeks, a 5-7 sophomore, chipped in five kills and two aces.

Marian jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second set but couldn’t hold it. Elkhorn South moved ahead 8-7 and went on to claim the second set on a Crusaders hitting error.

The Storm trailed for much of the third set but closed to 24-23 on a Marian net violation. The Crusaders closed out the set on a kill by Payton Kirchhoefer to keep the match alive.

Elkhorn South responded with a strong start in the fourth set, opening a 12-5 advantage. The lead grew to 18-6 before Marian got back in the match with six straight points.

But the Storm regrouped to finish off the victory on Green’s final kill of the night.

“I remember playing in this gym and it was never easy,’’ Potter said. “Any win here is a good one.’’

Kirchhoefer, a 5-10 senior, led Marian with 17 kills. Katie Kilzer and MC Daubendiek each had nine while the Crusaders’ two setters — Sarah Montague and Maria Ring — combined for 40 assists.

Elkhorn South (2-0).........25 25 23 25

At Omaha Marian (4-3).....20 20 25 17

ES (kills-aces-blocks): Kylie Weeks 16-3-0, Katie Galligan 0-1-0, Brilee Wieseler 11-1-1, Mia Mroczek 1-0-1, Madi Woodin 3-2-0, Lexy Booth 1-0-0, Rylee Gray 14-1-4, Kaitlin Thiebauth 2-0-0, Ibi Green 17-0-1.

OM: Ellie Miller 0-2-0, Katie Kilzer 9-0-0, Sarah Montague 2-3-0, Payton Kirchhoefer 19-1-3, Maria Ring 1-0-0, MC Daubendiek 9-0-0, Sophi Steffes 3-0-1, Meredith Mueller 5-0-0, Macey Carrico 2-0-0, Amanda Loschen 1-0-0.

Set assists: ES 67 (Woodin 62, Estella Zatechka 4, Weeks 1); OM 45 (Montague 23, Ring 17, Miller 4, Kilzer 1).

