GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The fourth annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic will be held Friday and Saturday, in conjunction with the Nebraska State Fair.
More than 600 athletes representing 24 teams — collegiate and high school — will be participating.
The high school matches will be Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame jamboree exhibitions, with each lasting two sets.
There will be three college matches and three high school matches Friday. The rest of the matches will be played Saturday.
Schedule
Friday
At Hastings College: Bellevue University vs. Grand View, 1 p.m.; Grand View vs. Eastern Oregon, 5; Hastings College vs. Bellevue University, 7.
At Heartland Lutheran: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Heartland Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.; SEM vs. Brady, 3:30; Brady vs. Heartland Lutheran, 4:30.
Saturday
At Hastings College: Eastern Oregon vs. Bellevue University, 10 a.m.; Grand View vs. Hastings College, noon; Eastern Oregon vs. Hastings College, 4 p.m.
At Grand Island High (West Gym): Elkhorn vs. Grand Island, 10 a.m.; Millard South vs. Elkhorn, 11; Elkhorn South vs. Grand Island, noon; Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 1 p.m.
At Grand Island High (East Gym): Wood River vs. Adams Central, 10 a.m.; Wood River vs. Sutton, 11; Arcadia-Loup City vs. Adams Central, noon; Arcadia-Loup City vs. Sutton, 1 p.m.
At Grand Island Central Catholic (Gym 1): Columbus Lakeview vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Columbus Lakeview vs. Hastings, 11; Ogallala vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, noon; Hastings vs. Ogallala, 1 p.m.
At Grand Island Central Catholic (Gym 2): Clearwater-Ewing-Orchard vs. Axtell, 10 a.m.; Axtell vs. Schuyler, 11; Clearwater-Ewing-Orchard vs. Schuyler, noon.
At Grand Island Northwest (Gym 1): Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Northwest, 10 a.m.; Fremont vs. Grand Island Northwest, 11; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fremont, noon; Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 1 p.m.
At Grand Island Northwest (Gym 2): Elgin-Pope John vs. Palmer, 10 a.m.; Pender vs. Elgin-Pope John, 11; Palmer vs. Pender, noon.
At Heartland Lutheran: Anselmo-Merna vs. Spalding, 10 a.m.; Mullen vs. Winside, 11; Spalding vs. Mullen, noon; Anselmo-Merna vs. Winside, 1 p.m.
