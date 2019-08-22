GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The fourth annual Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic will be held Friday and Saturday, in conjunction with the Nebraska State Fair.

More than 600 athletes representing 24 teams — collegiate and high school — will be participating.

The high school matches will be Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame jamboree exhibitions, with each lasting two sets.

There will be three college matches and three high school matches Friday. The rest of the matches will be played Saturday.

Schedule

Friday

At Hastings College: Bellevue University vs. Grand View, 1 p.m.; Grand View vs. Eastern Oregon, 5; Hastings College vs. Bellevue University, 7.

At Heartland Lutheran: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Heartland Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.; SEM vs. Brady, 3:30; Brady vs. Heartland Lutheran, 4:30.

Saturday

At Hastings College: Eastern Oregon vs. Bellevue University, 10 a.m.; Grand View vs. Hastings College, noon; Eastern Oregon vs. Hastings College, 4 p.m.

At Grand Island High (West Gym): Elkhorn vs. Grand Island, 10 a.m.; Millard South vs. Elkhorn, 11; Elkhorn South vs. Grand Island, noon; Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 1 p.m.

At Grand Island High (East Gym): Wood River vs. Adams Central, 10 a.m.; Wood River vs. Sutton, 11; Arcadia-Loup City vs. Adams Central, noon; Arcadia-Loup City vs. Sutton, 1 p.m.

At Grand Island Central Catholic (Gym 1): Columbus Lakeview vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Columbus Lakeview vs. Hastings, 11; Ogallala vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, noon; Hastings vs. Ogallala, 1 p.m.

At Grand Island Central Catholic (Gym 2): Clearwater-Ewing-Orchard vs. Axtell, 10 a.m.; Axtell vs. Schuyler, 11; Clearwater-Ewing-Orchard vs. Schuyler, noon.

At Grand Island Northwest (Gym 1): Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Northwest, 10 a.m.; Fremont vs. Grand Island Northwest, 11; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Fremont, noon; Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 1 p.m.

At Grand Island Northwest (Gym 2): Elgin-Pope John vs. Palmer, 10 a.m.; Pender vs. Elgin-Pope John, 11; Palmer vs. Pender, noon.

At Heartland Lutheran: Anselmo-Merna vs. Spalding, 10 a.m.; Mullen vs. Winside, 11; Spalding vs. Mullen, noon; Anselmo-Merna vs. Winside, 1 p.m.

Photos: Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball game

1 of 12

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription