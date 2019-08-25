Preseason Omaha-area Nebraska tennis capsules compiled by the World-Herald.

* * *

CLASS A

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Steve Lemon

Returning state entrants: Nolan Lausterer, sr.; Tyler Forbes, jr.; Jeremiah Witkop, so.

Others to watch: Chandler Oberembt, sr.; Trey Conant, jr.; Brandon Rasmussen, jr.; Ty Kiviniemi, jr.; Ryan Sullivan, so.; Payton Lemon, fr.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds return their top two singles players, but they graduated Caleb Lemon, the program's career wins leader with 117. He and Peyton Moreno finished third at state at 2 doubles last year, the highest finish for a Thunderbird in more than 20 years.

COLUMBUS

Coach: Scott Bethune

Returning state entrants: Adam Kamrath, sr.; Connor Wiehn, sr.; Drew VunCannon, sr.; Colin Flyr, jr.

Others to watch: Alex Larsen, jr.

Outlook: With four starters back, Columbus returns an experienced team. Kamrath played No. 1 singles a year ago, while Flyr played 2 singles.

CREIGHTON PREP

Coach: Gerard Kowal

Returning state entrants: Mac Nelson, sr.; Andrew Doehner, sr.; Daniel Kowal, sr.; Gavin Forster, so.; Nathan Ramachandran, so.

Others to watch: Josh Morales, so.

Outlook: The Junior Jays, who finished seventh as a team at state last season, should be a stronger team with plenty of experience returning. Kowal and Forster went 23-5 and were state runners-up at 2 doubles last season.

ELKHORN

Coach: Jon Holtz

Returning state entrants: Jackson Habrock, sr.; Sam Beard, sr.; Will Trausch, sr.; Jason LaFleur, sr.; Zach Kuo, so.

Outlook: Moving up to Class A this season, Elkhorn returns five starters from a team that finished third at Class B state. The Antlers also have plenty of other seniors looking to earn a spot in the starting lineup. Kuo went 28-4 and was runner-up at state at 1 singles; Trausch and LaFleur were third at 2 doubles while Habrock and Beard were fifth at 1 doubles.

FREMONT

Coach: Justin Bigsby

Returning state entrants: Avery Martin, sr.; Alex Bigsby, jr.; Shane Miller, jr.

Outlook: The Tigers will have to reload after losing three starters, but they do return a very solid player in Alex Bigsby, who finished fourth in No. 1 doubles last season but will return to 1 singles this fall. Miller and Martin played 2 doubles last season.

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Mark Edge

Returning state entrants: Mat Ford, sr.; Wyatt Kohles, sr.; Josh Grosvenor, sr.; Jake Inthavongsa, sr.; Harrison Wooden, jr.

Outlook: Grand Island returns an experienced lineup, but the Islanders don't have much depth. Grosvenor played No. 1 singles, while Kohles and Wooden played 1 doubles.

GRETNA

Coach: Bret Kohles

Returning state entrants: Jacob Hanson, sr.; Micah Bernal, jr.

Outlook: After losing quality seniors the past two seasons, Gretna is rebuilding. Kohles said the team will be young and improve daily as it moves up to Class A.

KEARNEY

Coach: Troy Saulsbury

Returning state entrants: Phillip Tran, sr.; Ryan Mahalek, sr.; Carson Elstermeier, sr.

Others to watch: CJ Obasi, sr.; Justin Baumert, sr.; Travis Sherbeck, sr.; Charlie Brockmeier, jr.; Carter Goff, jr.; Sam Rademacher, fr.

Outlook: Kearney placed fourth at state last year and was less than three points out of second place. The Bearcats graduated some good players, so this year will be a mix of experienced players and youth.

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Steve Ward

Returning state entrants: Chris Penas-Hull, sr.; Pablo Souto, sr.; Phu Le, sr.

Others to watch: Blai Anguera, sr.; Lewis Schmidt, sr.; Gavin Pew, sr.; Amir Tarkian, so.; Walker Wood, so.

Outlook: The Links return a solid base as Penas-Hull played No. 1 singles last year and Souto played 1 doubles.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare

Returning state entrants: Will Olson, sr.; Thomas O'Donnell, sr.; Mason Warner, jr.; Will Ulrich, jr.; Joseph Plachy, jr.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts return five players from last year's Class B championship team, but now they will compete in Class A. Warner was the No. 1 singles winner, while Ulrich won 2 singles. Plachy and Olson combined to place third at 1 doubles.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Chris Salem

Returning state entrants: Max Sokolov, sr.; Graham Peterson, jr.

Others to watch: Jackson Miller.

Outlook: The Knights, which finished third as a team at state, need to reload after graduating seniors who were runners-up in both singles. Peterson leads the returners as he finished fifth at 1 doubles last year.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Dennis Hershberger

Returning state entrants: Nick O'Shea, sr.; Joe Harris, sr.; Grady Works, jr.; Sam Johnson, jr.

Others to watch: Will Clanton, sr.; Blake Benson, sr.; Jacob Balfany, jr.; Dylan Thompson, jr.; Rohan Taitneni, jr.

Outlook: Solid nucleus as the Silver Hawks bring back their No. 1 singles and doubles from last year. Harris was fifth at state at 1 singles a year ago, while O'Shea and Works finished third at 1 doubles.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Tom Koziol

Returning state entrants: Michael Freiburger, sr.; Kenton Young, sr.; Justin Ye, so.

Outlook: The Wildcats return solid players from a team that finished 10th at state last year. Young won 26 matches at 1 singles last year, while Ye won 19 at 2 singles.

NORTH PLATTE

Coach: Dale Hall

Returning state entrants: Greg Bergeron, sr.

Others to watch: Clay Stone, sr.; Zeik Florea, sr.; Carsten Brady, sr.; Isaiah Epler, sr.; Carter Lukas, sr.; Brock Little, jr.; Callen Zurn, jr.

Outlook: Bergeron may be the only Bulldog with state experience, but North Platte's roster has seven seniors. And with 37 players on the roster, there will be plenty of competition for varsity spots.

OMAHA BENSON

Coach: Buddy Hogan

Returning state entrants: Eh Tha Shee, sr.; Kyaw Linn, sr.; Saw Min, sr.

Outlook: All three of the returning players for Benson have lettered the past two seasons.

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Matt Shafer

Returning state entrants: Michael Worden, jr.; John Worden, so.

Outlook: This will be a rebuilding season for the Bulldogs. The Wordens won a match at state at No. 1 doubles, but the rest of the lineup will be filled by new starters.

OMAHA CENTRAL

Coach: Stan Shaw

Returning state entrants: Danny Denenberg, jr.; Alec Weedman, jr.; Srujan Garapati, so.

Outlook: The Eagles have no seniors, but they do return pretty good experience as the returners provide strong leadership. Denenberg and Weeman played No. 1 doubles last season.

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Jared Andersen

Returning state entrants: Dayton Bailey, sr.; DJ Rodgers, sr,; Chase rehder, sr.; Ashton Halat, so.

Outlook: After losing only one senior, the Vikings look to be improved this season. Halat played No. 1 singles last year, while Bailey and Rodgers are three-year lettermen.

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Andy Mullin

Returning state entrants: Sebastian Pedroza, sr.; Diego Zarate, sr.; Jason Au, jr.; Jesus Aranda, jr.; Sam Hodoly, so.

Outlook: The Packers look to make strides as they return a more experienced team this fall.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Josh Siske

Returning state entrants: Nick Ripa, sr.; Jackson Slizinski, sr.; Trevor Sotak, sr.; Ethan Neil, jr.

Outlook: The Monarchs hope to add depth as they try to improve on last year's fifth-place finish at state. Neil won the No. 1 singles title as a sophomore; Ripa has played 1 doubles for three years and Sotak reached the state quarterfinals at 2 doubles.

PAPIO SOUTH

Coach: Joseph Cooley

Returning state entrants: Nick Lauver, sr.; Zach Bowen, sr.; Nolan Ray, jr.

Others to watch: Brayden Curtis, jr.; Tyler Culp, jr.; Daniel Brocaille, so.; Ian Lewis, so.

Outlook: The Titans should be improved from last season. Cooley sees a lot of competition for the top six spots.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Coach: Mark Casey

Returning state entrants: Peyton Hiserote, sr.; Juan Amador, sr.; Lucas Leiting, sr.

Others to watch: Zach Rapp, sr.; Nate Feenstra, so.; Anthony Rodriguez, so.; Jesse Hanna, so.

Outlook: The Cardinals, who move up from Class B, have a good mix of experience and youth. Hiserote has played No. 1 singles for two years.

CLASS B

ADAMS CENTRAL

Coach: Rod Hartman

Returning state entrants: Thane Waite, sr.; Alex Lowry, sr.; Travis Niemeyer, sr.; Gavin Lipovsky, sr.

Others to watch: Brennan Wrightsman, sr.; Nathan Sughroue, jr.

Outlook: The Patriots placed eighth at state last year. They graduated their singles players, but return their doubles teams. Waite and Lowry played No. 1 doubles, while Niemeyer and Lipovsky placed at state at 2 doubles.

BEATRICE

Coach: Karen Dittbrenner

Returning state entrants: Dawson Saathoff, sr.; Zackary Zimmerman, sr.; Colt Dittbrenner, jr.; Connor Freitag, jr.; Connor Kelley, jr.; Max Meyer, jr.

Others to watch: Camden Parde, sr.; Billy Kelley, sr.; Conner Bruner, so.

Outlook: Beatrice returns its entire starting lineup, though the lineup may be shuffled this season. Saathoff and Zimmerman played No. 1 doubles last fall.

ELKHORN MT. MICHAEL

Coach: Chase Petersen

Returning state entrants: Peyton Rosenfels, sr.; Alex Payne, sr.; Logan Hock, sr.; Isaac Gart, jr.; Ethan Pentel, so.

Others to watch: Quinn McMahon, jr.; Will Mallisee, so.; Colin Eich, so.; Eric Kaps, so.

Outlook: After finishing fifth as a team at state last year, an experienced Mt. Michael team will be one of the favorites this fall. Gart, entering his third year of playing No. 1 singles, was 29-7 and finished third as a sophomore. Rosenfels, Payne and Hock all placed at state in doubles.

GERING

Coach: Ron Swank

Returning state entrants: Mark Karpf, sr.; Dyson Dollarhide, sr.; Hunter Walker, sr.; Trent Davis, jr.; David Karpf, so.

Others to watch: Noah Moreno, so.; Kaid Ybarra, so.

Outlook: Good experience returns as Gering looks to continue to make strides. Mark Karpf played No. 1 singles last year, while Dollarhide and Walker played 1 doubles.

GICC

Coach: James Lowry

Returning state entrants: Eli Fox, sr.; Jack Friesen, sr.; Jacob McNamara, sr.; Jackson Farias, jr.; Jackson Henry, so.

Others to watch: Daniel Martinez, jr.; Jonathan Schmidt, so.; Alex King, so.; Bowdie Fox, fr.

Outlook: Plenty of experience back from a solid team. Henry played No. 1 singles, Fox placed at 2 singles at state while Friesen and Farias played 1 doubles.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC

Coach: Stephen Friesell

Returning state entrants: Brandt Groskreutz, sr.; Blake Thiele, jr.

Others to watch: Cade Kluthe, sr.; Kade Schrock, so.

Outlook: The Stars are led by Groskreutz, who placed sixth at state as a sophomore and fourth last year. The Stars placed sixth as a team at state last year, but overall they're young and inexperienced this fall. Numbers are up with 21 players on the roster.

LEXINGTON

Coach: Jake Saulsbury

Returning state entrants: Eli Young, sr.; Henry Goodwin, jr.; Keith Allen, jr.; Ethan Mins, so.

Others to watch: Damian Salinas, sr.; Daniel Escalante, sr.

Outlook: A team with some experience and improved depth looks to make strides. Roster numbers went from 18 in 2018 to 34 this fall. Saulsbury is the former tennis coach at UNK.

MCCOOK

Coach: Matt Wiemers

Returning state entrants: Zion Moyer, sr.; Logan Barenberg, sr.; Mason Michaelis, jr.; Isaac Hinze, so.

Others to watch: Brandan Eckhardt, sr.; Paul Stoney, jr.; Casey Carlin, jr.; Jadon Karp, so.; Evan Humphrey, fr.

Outlook: McCook, 10th at state last fall, returns four starters who all won at least 27 matches. Barenberg and Hinze finished fifth at state in No. 2 doubles.

NEBRASKA CITY

Coach: Jason McNeely

Returning state entrants: Zach Albrecht, sr.; Adam DIa, sr.; Clay Stovall, jr.

Outlook: This will be a rebuilding year for the Pioneers with a new coach. Stovall played No. 1 singles last season.

OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT

Coach: Randy Davis

Returning state entrants: Aakash Mehta, sr.; Danny Stein, jr.; Ian Jenkins, so.

Others to watch: Isaac Richardson, jr.

Outlook: The team will be stronger at doubles this season as Mehta and Jenkins played 1 doubles a year ago. Richardson is a transfer from Elkhorn South.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: Ryan Finley

Returning state entrants: Gavin Cismoski, sr.; Jesse Crouch, so.; Troy Coughlin, so.

Outlook: First-year coach Finley has a good mix of youth and experience to work with. Cismoski returns after playing No. 1 singles a year ago.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Sheryl Vaughn

Returning state entrants: Connor Barrett, jr.; Asher Kula, jr.; Justice Hanmer, jr.; Christian Norris, jr.; Robert Seaton, so.; Gavin Brummund, so.

Others to watch: Marco Mancuso, jr.; Atticus Poling, jr.; Joey Ford, jr.; Nino Hanmer, fr.

Outlook: The SkyHawks could take a big jump forward this season. They are a young team with plenty of varsity experience, returning their entire lineup. Barrett played No. 1 singles, while Kula and Hanmer placed eighth at state in 1 doubles.

RALSTON

Coach: Tommy Siske

Returning state entrants: Matthew Neville, sr.; Kaleb Holm, sr.; Kevin Kraemer, jr.

Outlook: Returning half of its lineup from a year ago, the Rams look to build around them to continue to improve.

YORK

Coach: Dan Malleck

Returning state entrants: Ty Schneider sr.; Hayden Royal, sr.; Hunter Royal, sr.

Others to watch: Matt Mittman, sr.; Dalton Stodieck, sr.; Sam Warneke, sr.; Bladen Flynt, sr.; Drew Hammer, so.

Outlook: York lost its state-champion No. 1 doubles team, but the Dukes return good experience from a team that placed fourth (last year's top three teams have moved to Class A). The Royals placed second at 2 doubles and move to 1 doubles this season.

