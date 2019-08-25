Others to watch: Chandler Oberembt, sr.; Trey Conant, jr.; Brandon Rasmussen, jr.; Ty Kiviniemi, jr.; Ryan Sullivan, so.; Payton Lemon, fr.
Outlook: The Thunderbirds return their top two singles players, but they graduated Caleb Lemon, the program's career wins leader with 117. He and Peyton Moreno finished third at state at 2 doubles last year, the highest finish for a Thunderbird in more than 20 years.
COLUMBUS
Coach: Scott Bethune
Returning state entrants: Adam Kamrath, sr.; Connor Wiehn, sr.; Drew VunCannon, sr.; Colin Flyr, jr.
Others to watch: Alex Larsen, jr.
Outlook: With four starters back, Columbus returns an experienced team. Kamrath played No. 1 singles a year ago, while Flyr played 2 singles.
CREIGHTON PREP
Coach: Gerard Kowal
Returning state entrants: Mac Nelson, sr.; Andrew Doehner, sr.; Daniel Kowal, sr.; Gavin Forster, so.; Nathan Ramachandran, so.
Others to watch: Josh Morales, so.
Outlook: The Junior Jays, who finished seventh as a team at state last season, should be a stronger team with plenty of experience returning. Kowal and Forster went 23-5 and were state runners-up at 2 doubles last season.
ELKHORN
Coach: Jon Holtz
Returning state entrants: Jackson Habrock, sr.; Sam Beard, sr.; Will Trausch, sr.; Jason LaFleur, sr.; Zach Kuo, so.
Outlook: Moving up to Class A this season, Elkhorn returns five starters from a team that finished third at Class B state. The Antlers also have plenty of other seniors looking to earn a spot in the starting lineup. Kuo went 28-4 and was runner-up at state at 1 singles; Trausch and LaFleur were third at 2 doubles while Habrock and Beard were fifth at 1 doubles.
FREMONT
Coach: Justin Bigsby
Returning state entrants: Avery Martin, sr.; Alex Bigsby, jr.; Shane Miller, jr.
Outlook: The Tigers will have to reload after losing three starters, but they do return a very solid player in Alex Bigsby, who finished fourth in No. 1 doubles last season but will return to 1 singles this fall. Miller and Martin played 2 doubles last season.
Returning state entrants: Mat Ford, sr.; Wyatt Kohles, sr.; Josh Grosvenor, sr.; Jake Inthavongsa, sr.; Harrison Wooden, jr.
Outlook: Grand Island returns an experienced lineup, but the Islanders don't have much depth. Grosvenor played No. 1 singles, while Kohles and Wooden played 1 doubles.
GRETNA
Coach: Bret Kohles
Returning state entrants: Jacob Hanson, sr.; Micah Bernal, jr.
Outlook: After losing quality seniors the past two seasons, Gretna is rebuilding. Kohles said the team will be young and improve daily as it moves up to Class A.
KEARNEY
Coach: Troy Saulsbury
Returning state entrants: Phillip Tran, sr.; Ryan Mahalek, sr.; Carson Elstermeier, sr.
Others to watch: CJ Obasi, sr.; Justin Baumert, sr.; Travis Sherbeck, sr.; Charlie Brockmeier, jr.; Carter Goff, jr.; Sam Rademacher, fr.
Outlook: Kearney placed fourth at state last year and was less than three points out of second place. The Bearcats graduated some good players, so this year will be a mix of experienced players and youth.
LINCOLN HIGH
Coach: Steve Ward
Returning state entrants: Chris Penas-Hull, sr.; Pablo Souto, sr.; Phu Le, sr.
Others to watch: Blai Anguera, sr.; Lewis Schmidt, sr.; Gavin Pew, sr.; Amir Tarkian, so.; Walker Wood, so.
Outlook: The Links return a solid base as Penas-Hull played No. 1 singles last year and Souto played 1 doubles.
LINCOLN PIUS X
Coach: Nolan DeWispelare
Returning state entrants: Will Olson, sr.; Thomas O'Donnell, sr.; Mason Warner, jr.; Will Ulrich, jr.; Joseph Plachy, jr.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts return five players from last year's Class B championship team, but now they will compete in Class A. Warner was the No. 1 singles winner, while Ulrich won 2 singles. Plachy and Olson combined to place third at 1 doubles.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST
Coach: Chris Salem
Returning state entrants: Max Sokolov, sr.; Graham Peterson, jr.
Others to watch: Jackson Miller.
Outlook: The Knights, which finished third as a team at state, need to reload after graduating seniors who were runners-up in both singles. Peterson leads the returners as he finished fifth at 1 doubles last year.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST
Coach: Dennis Hershberger
Returning state entrants: Nick O'Shea, sr.; Joe Harris, sr.; Grady Works, jr.; Sam Johnson, jr.
Others to watch: Will Clanton, sr.; Blake Benson, sr.; Jacob Balfany, jr.; Dylan Thompson, jr.; Rohan Taitneni, jr.
Outlook: Solid nucleus as the Silver Hawks bring back their No. 1 singles and doubles from last year. Harris was fifth at state at 1 singles a year ago, while O'Shea and Works finished third at 1 doubles.
MILLARD WEST
Coach: Tom Koziol
Returning state entrants: Michael Freiburger, sr.; Kenton Young, sr.; Justin Ye, so.
Outlook: The Wildcats return solid players from a team that finished 10th at state last year. Young won 26 matches at 1 singles last year, while Ye won 19 at 2 singles.
NORTH PLATTE
Coach: Dale Hall
Returning state entrants: Greg Bergeron, sr.
Others to watch: Clay Stone, sr.; Zeik Florea, sr.; Carsten Brady, sr.; Isaiah Epler, sr.; Carter Lukas, sr.; Brock Little, jr.; Callen Zurn, jr.
Outlook: Bergeron may be the only Bulldog with state experience, but North Platte's roster has seven seniors. And with 37 players on the roster, there will be plenty of competition for varsity spots.
OMAHA BENSON
Coach: Buddy Hogan
Returning state entrants: Eh Tha Shee, sr.; Kyaw Linn, sr.; Saw Min, sr.
Outlook: All three of the returning players for Benson have lettered the past two seasons.
OMAHA BURKE
Coach: Matt Shafer
Returning state entrants: Michael Worden, jr.; John Worden, so.
Outlook: This will be a rebuilding season for the Bulldogs. The Wordens won a match at state at No. 1 doubles, but the rest of the lineup will be filled by new starters.
OMAHA CENTRAL
Coach: Stan Shaw
Returning state entrants: Danny Denenberg, jr.; Alec Weedman, jr.; Srujan Garapati, so.
Outlook: The Eagles have no seniors, but they do return pretty good experience as the returners provide strong leadership. Denenberg and Weeman played No. 1 doubles last season.
OMAHA NORTH
Coach: Jared Andersen
Returning state entrants: Dayton Bailey, sr.; DJ Rodgers, sr,; Chase rehder, sr.; Ashton Halat, so.
Outlook: After losing only one senior, the Vikings look to be improved this season. Halat played No. 1 singles last year, while Bailey and Rodgers are three-year lettermen.
OMAHA SOUTH
Coach: Andy Mullin
Returning state entrants: Sebastian Pedroza, sr.; Diego Zarate, sr.; Jason Au, jr.; Jesus Aranda, jr.; Sam Hodoly, so.
Outlook: The Packers look to make strides as they return a more experienced team this fall.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA
Coach: Josh Siske
Returning state entrants: Nick Ripa, sr.; Jackson Slizinski, sr.; Trevor Sotak, sr.; Ethan Neil, jr.
Outlook: The Monarchs hope to add depth as they try to improve on last year's fifth-place finish at state. Neil won the No. 1 singles title as a sophomore; Ripa has played 1 doubles for three years and Sotak reached the state quarterfinals at 2 doubles.
PAPIO SOUTH
Coach: Joseph Cooley
Returning state entrants: Nick Lauver, sr.; Zach Bowen, sr.; Nolan Ray, jr.
Others to watch: Brayden Curtis, jr.; Tyler Culp, jr.; Daniel Brocaille, so.; Ian Lewis, so.
Outlook: The Titans should be improved from last season. Cooley sees a lot of competition for the top six spots.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY
Coach: Mark Casey
Returning state entrants: Peyton Hiserote, sr.; Juan Amador, sr.; Lucas Leiting, sr.
Others to watch: Zach Rapp, sr.; Nate Feenstra, so.; Anthony Rodriguez, so.; Jesse Hanna, so.
Outlook: The Cardinals, who move up from Class B, have a good mix of experience and youth. Hiserote has played No. 1 singles for two years.
Returning state entrants: Thane Waite, sr.; Alex Lowry, sr.; Travis Niemeyer, sr.; Gavin Lipovsky, sr.
Others to watch: Brennan Wrightsman, sr.; Nathan Sughroue, jr.
Outlook: The Patriots placed eighth at state last year. They graduated their singles players, but return their doubles teams. Waite and Lowry played No. 1 doubles, while Niemeyer and Lipovsky placed at state at 2 doubles.
BEATRICE
Coach: Karen Dittbrenner
Returning state entrants: Dawson Saathoff, sr.; Zackary Zimmerman, sr.; Colt Dittbrenner, jr.; Connor Freitag, jr.; Connor Kelley, jr.; Max Meyer, jr.
Others to watch: Camden Parde, sr.; Billy Kelley, sr.; Conner Bruner, so.
Outlook: Beatrice returns its entire starting lineup, though the lineup may be shuffled this season. Saathoff and Zimmerman played No. 1 doubles last fall.
ELKHORN MT. MICHAEL
Coach: Chase Petersen
Returning state entrants: Peyton Rosenfels, sr.; Alex Payne, sr.; Logan Hock, sr.; Isaac Gart, jr.; Ethan Pentel, so.
Others to watch: Quinn McMahon, jr.; Will Mallisee, so.; Colin Eich, so.; Eric Kaps, so.
Outlook: After finishing fifth as a team at state last year, an experienced Mt. Michael team will be one of the favorites this fall. Gart, entering his third year of playing No. 1 singles, was 29-7 and finished third as a sophomore. Rosenfels, Payne and Hock all placed at state in doubles.
GERING
Coach: Ron Swank
Returning state entrants: Mark Karpf, sr.; Dyson Dollarhide, sr.; Hunter Walker, sr.; Trent Davis, jr.; David Karpf, so.
Others to watch: Noah Moreno, so.; Kaid Ybarra, so.
Outlook: Good experience returns as Gering looks to continue to make strides. Mark Karpf played No. 1 singles last year, while Dollarhide and Walker played 1 doubles.
GICC
Coach: James Lowry
Returning state entrants: Eli Fox, sr.; Jack Friesen, sr.; Jacob McNamara, sr.; Jackson Farias, jr.; Jackson Henry, so.
Others to watch: Daniel Martinez, jr.; Jonathan Schmidt, so.; Alex King, so.; Bowdie Fox, fr.
Outlook: Plenty of experience back from a solid team. Henry played No. 1 singles, Fox placed at 2 singles at state while Friesen and Farias played 1 doubles.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC
Coach: Stephen Friesell
Returning state entrants: Brandt Groskreutz, sr.; Blake Thiele, jr.
Others to watch: Cade Kluthe, sr.; Kade Schrock, so.
Outlook: The Stars are led by Groskreutz, who placed sixth at state as a sophomore and fourth last year. The Stars placed sixth as a team at state last year, but overall they're young and inexperienced this fall. Numbers are up with 21 players on the roster.
LEXINGTON
Coach: Jake Saulsbury
Returning state entrants: Eli Young, sr.; Henry Goodwin, jr.; Keith Allen, jr.; Ethan Mins, so.
Others to watch: Damian Salinas, sr.; Daniel Escalante, sr.
Outlook: A team with some experience and improved depth looks to make strides. Roster numbers went from 18 in 2018 to 34 this fall. Saulsbury is the former tennis coach at UNK.
Outlook: First-year coach Finley has a good mix of youth and experience to work with. Cismoski returns after playing No. 1 singles a year ago.
OMAHA SKUTT
Coach: Sheryl Vaughn
Returning state entrants: Connor Barrett, jr.; Asher Kula, jr.; Justice Hanmer, jr.; Christian Norris, jr.; Robert Seaton, so.; Gavin Brummund, so.
Others to watch: Marco Mancuso, jr.; Atticus Poling, jr.; Joey Ford, jr.; Nino Hanmer, fr.
Outlook: The SkyHawks could take a big jump forward this season. They are a young team with plenty of varsity experience, returning their entire lineup. Barrett played No. 1 singles, while Kula and Hanmer placed eighth at state in 1 doubles.
RALSTON
Coach: Tommy Siske
Returning state entrants: Matthew Neville, sr.; Kaleb Holm, sr.; Kevin Kraemer, jr.
Outlook: Returning half of its lineup from a year ago, the Rams look to build around them to continue to improve.
YORK
Coach: Dan Malleck
Returning state entrants: Ty Schneider sr.; Hayden Royal, sr.; Hunter Royal, sr.
Others to watch: Matt Mittman, sr.; Dalton Stodieck, sr.; Sam Warneke, sr.; Bladen Flynt, sr.; Drew Hammer, so.
Outlook: York lost its state-champion No. 1 doubles team, but the Dukes return good experience from a team that placed fourth (last year's top three teams have moved to Class A). The Royals placed second at 2 doubles and move to 1 doubles this season.
1 of 40
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
1 of 40
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
In the boxing arena at Camp Ashland are, from left, Blaise Gunnerson, Jay Ducker, Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts, Logan Jones and Isaac Gifford — a Super Six ready to knock out foes.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central's Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.