Ethan Neil looks more than ready to defend his Class A No. 1 singles title.
The Papillion-La Vista junior turned in a dominant performance Thursday afternoon as he rolled past Millard North’s Garret Starman 6-0, 6-0 in the Metro Conference tournament final at Hanscom Park.
Neil, who takes a 28-1 record into next week’s state meet, said it was his most complete victory of the season.
“From start to finish, I felt like I played really well,” said Neil, who beat Starman 8-4 in September in their only other meeting this fall. “I didn’t have many spots where I didn’t feel I was playing my best.”
Neil didn’t allow Starman to gather any momentum. During a long fourth game in the first set, Neil broke Starman’s serve on his sixth game point.
“Getting that game was important,” Neil said. “Staying in those long games, even if you lose, it’s going to help you in the long run.”
Omaha Creighton Prep, meanwhile, won all four of its matches Thursday — two for first place, two for third place — lifting the Junior Jays to the team title. Prep finished with 34 points, just in front of Elkhorn South (32.5) and Millard North (30.5), which led after the opening day.
“We needed everyone to perform, that’s what made it great,” Prep coach Jerry Kowal said of his team’s win. “It was nice to see my guys pull it out.”
Prep had individual champions at No. 2 singles and doubles as Gavin Forster won 2 singles and Daniel Kowal and Josh Morales downed top-seeded Miles Meier and Gabe Jordan of Elkhorn South, 7-6 (5), 6-2, in the 2 doubles final.
Elkhorn South won the 1 doubles title as Michael Day and Max Jordan earned a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Omaha Westside’s Clark Rue and Alex Kugler. Day and Jordan had lost to the Westside team in September in their only other match this fall.
“We did different things at the net,” Jordan said of Thursday’s match. “We were just more consistent all around.”
Westside took a 3-0 lead in the second set before Elkhorn South won the next five games. Westside broke the Storm’s serve to tie it 5-5, then after the teams traded breaks of serve again, it set up a tiebreaker that also was filled with momentum swings. Down 2-0, Westside won five of the next six points before the Storm won the last four to take the match.
Day felt both teams “played lights out” and can feel good heading into state. Day and Jordan certainly are on a roll as they’ve won nine straight matches after starting the season with an 8-9 record — Jordan played singles early in the season.
“The best time to peak is right now,” said Day, who won a state title last year in Class B at No. 2 doubles.
Team scores: Om. Creighton Prep 34, Elkhorn South 32.5, Millard North 30.5, Papillion-La Vista 24.5, Omaha Westside 21, Millard West 19, Bellevue West 14, Bellevue East 11.5, Millard South 8, Papio South 7.5, Om. Burke 6.5, Om. Central 5.5, Om. Northwest 3, Om. Bryan 3, Om. North 2, Gretna 1.5, Om. South 1, Om. Benson 0.
Individual results
No. 1 singles: 1, Ethan Neil, PL, def. Garret Starman, MN, 6-0, 6-0. 3, Nathan Ramachandran, OCP, def. Keaton Young, MW, 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 singles: 1, Gavin Forster, OCP, def. Jalan Zhu, MN, 6-1, 6-4. 3, Joey Kirshenbaum, ES, def. Trey Conant, BW, 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 doubles: 1, Michael Day-Max Jordan, ES, def. Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, OW, 6-4, 7-6 (5). 3, Andrew Doehner-Mac Nelson, OCP, def. Neal Agarwal-Allan Muinov, MN, 7-5, 6-2. No. 2 doubles: 1, Daniel Kowal-Josh Morales, OCP, def. Miles Meier-Gabe Jordan, ES, 7-6 (5), 6-2. 3, Ruthvick Kasireddy-Jonathon Sabirianov, MN, def. Tanner Klahn-Fletcher Kuper, MW, 6-4, 6-2.
