On Wednesday at Koch Tennis Center, Starman looked comfortable in rolling into the Metro Conference tournament final with a 6-2, 6-1 semifinal win over Millard West's Kenton Young. The finals are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday indoors at Hanscom Park, due to expected rainy conditions.
Starman will face defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista in Thursday's final. Starman lost 8-4 in their only meeting this season, which came in early September.
"I need to make him play, which means not a lot of unforced errors on my part," Starman said. "I need to take advantage of every opportunity I get to take control of a point."
The team race still is pretty open as in the finals Millard North has both singles players, Elkhorn South has both doubles teams and Creighton Prep has both of its No. 2s.
The biggest surprise Wednesday came at No. 1 doubles as Omaha Westside's Clark Rue and Alex Kugler upset top-seeded Andrew Doehner and Mac Nelson of Prep, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Westside, which has lost twice to Prep this season, broke Prep's serve to force a third-set tiebreaker. Westside jumped to a 5-2 lead in the tiebreaker and led the rest of the way.
"We worked a lot this week on finishing shots at the net and just being more active up there," Westside coach Jordane Warkentin said. "They're a freshman and a sophomore, so they've kind of grown throughout the season. We haven't seen what their potential is yet."
Team scores: Millard North 30, Elkhorn South 28, Creighton Prep 28, Omaha Westside 21, Papillion-La Vista 20.5, Millard West 19, Bellevue West 14, Bellevue East 11.5, Papio South 10, Millard South 8, Omaha Burke 6.5, Omaha Central 5.5, Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 2, Gretna 1.5, Omaha South 1, Omaha Benson 0.
