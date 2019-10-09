Garret Starman has been a Class A state finalist in singles and doubles.

The Millard North senior was runner-up at No. 2 singles as a sophomore and won No. 1 doubles last season with Sam Faulk when the Mustangs claimed the team title.

Starman said if he had the option, he would rather play singles — he's 25-6 at 1 singles this season. But he also realizes how much playing doubles prepared him for this season.

"Doubles actually helped me because I'm so much more comfortable at the net now," Starman said.

On Wednesday at Koch Tennis Center, Starman looked comfortable in rolling into the Metro Conference tournament final with a 6-2, 6-1 semifinal win over Millard West's Kenton Young. The finals are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday indoors at Hanscom Park, due to expected rainy conditions.

Starman will face defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista in Thursday's final. Starman lost 8-4 in their only meeting this season, which came in early September.

"I need to make him play, which means not a lot of unforced errors on my part," Starman said. "I need to take advantage of every opportunity I get to take control of a point."

The team race still is pretty open as in the finals Millard North has both singles players, Elkhorn South has both doubles teams and Creighton Prep has both of its No. 2s.

The biggest surprise Wednesday came at No. 1 doubles as Omaha Westside's Clark Rue and Alex Kugler upset top-seeded Andrew Doehner and Mac Nelson of Prep, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Westside, which has lost twice to Prep this season, broke Prep's serve to force a third-set tiebreaker. Westside jumped to a 5-2 lead in the tiebreaker and led the rest of the way.

"We worked a lot this week on finishing shots at the net and just being more active up there," Westside coach Jordane Warkentin said. "They're a freshman and a sophomore, so they've kind of grown throughout the season. We haven't seen what their potential is yet."

Team scores: Millard North 30, Elkhorn South 28, Creighton Prep 28, Omaha Westside 21, Papillion-La Vista 20.5, Millard West 19, Bellevue West 14, Bellevue East 11.5, Papio South 10, Millard South 8, Omaha Burke 6.5, Omaha Central 5.5, Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 2, Gretna 1.5, Omaha South 1, Omaha Benson 0.

Individual semifinals

No. 1 singles: Ethan Neil, PL, def. Nathan Ramachandran, CP, 6-2, 6-1; Garret Starman, MN, def. Kenton Young, MW, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 singles: Gavin Forster, CP, def. Joey Kirshenbaum, ES, 6-2, 6-2; Jalan Zhu, MN, def. Trey Conant, BW, 6-3, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, Westside, def. Andrew Doehner-Mac Nelson, CP, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Michael Day-Max Jordan, ES, def. Neal Agarwal-Allan Muinov, MN, 6-3, 7-5. No. 2 doubles: Miles Meier-Gabe Jordan, ES, def. Tanner Klahn-Fletcher Kuper, MW, 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Kowal-Josh Morales, CP, vs. Ruthvick Kasireddy-Jonathon Sabirianov, MN.

Photos: Every Nebraska high school athlete of the year since 1995

1 of 39

Tags

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription