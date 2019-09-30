Jerry Kowal wants to make sure his doubles teams are looking forward, not back, after they lost close finals to Lincoln Southwest on Monday at the Omaha Westside Invitational.

Both Prep doubles teams likely will be seeded first at next week’s Metro Conference tournament. The Class A meet is the following week.

“We’re in a good position to keep improving, to battle the next two weeks,” said Kowal, Prep’s coach. “There will be good competition. Regardless if we’re the No. 1 seed, we’re still going to have to play well.”

Kowal’s doubles teams were edged at the end on a windy and humid Monday. At No. 1 doubles, Prep’s Andrew Doehner and Mac Nelson won three straight games to take a 5-4 lead over Southwest’s Nick O’Shea and Grady Works. But O’Shea and Works rallied to take the last four games as they remain undefeated this season.

At No. 2 doubles, Prep’s Daniel Kowal and Josh Morales broke serve to take an 8-7 lead before Southwest broke right back. Then there were six ties in the tiebreaker, but the Silver Hawks won the final two points to win 10-8. It was just Kowal and Morales’ second loss this season.

Those two wins helped Southwest take the team title with 57 points, while Prep was second with 41 and Millard North third at 38.

In No. 1 singles, Papillion-La Vista’s Ethan Neil defeated Southwest’s Joe Harris for the second straight Monday — Neil won 6-1, 6-3 in last week’s Papio Invitational final. This week’s final was much tighter as there were no breaks of serve until the last game, when Neil won the break for a 9-7 win.

Neil, who has handed Harris his only two losses this season, saved three break points when he was serving at 6-6.

“Joe just brought his game today. I think we both did, we both were playing well,” said Neil, the defending Class A champ. “We had some 15-, 20-shot rallies, so mentally I just had to stay in it. I didn’t want to have any regrets. I was playing like I wanted to. If he won, I wouldn’t be mad.”

Westside had the champion at 2 singles as sophomore Josh Rosenblatt rolled to an 8-1 win over Southwest’s Blake Benson.

Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 57, Creighton Prep 41, Millard North 38, Millard West 37, Lincoln East 37, Papillion-La Vista 35, Lincoln Southeast 31, Omaha Westside 28, Papio South 18, Omaha Central 8.

Individual results (top four)

No. 1 singles: 1, Ethan Neil, PL, def. Joe Harris, LSW, 9-7. 3, Garret Starman, MN, def. Kenton Young, MW, 8-4. No. 2 singles: 1, Josh Rosenblatt, OW, def. Blake Benson, LSW, 8-1. 3, Gavin Forster, CP, def. Jalan Zhu, MN, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: 1, Nick O’Shea-Grady Works, LSW, def. Andrew Doehner-Mac Nelson, CP, 8-5. 3, Graham Peterson-Grey Gergen, LSE, def. Michael Freiburger-Spencer Selinger, MW, 8-3. No. 2 doubles: 1, Sam Johnson-Jacob Belfany, LSW, def. Daniel Kowal-Josh Morales, CP, 9-8 (8). 3, Josiah Thacker-Reece McReynolds, LE, def. Jonathan Sabirianov-Ruthvick Kasireddy, MN, 8-4.

