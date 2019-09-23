Ethan Neil used a new racket during Monday’s Monarch Invitational.
“I just switched rackets yesterday, actually,” the Papillion-La Vista junior said. “I like it, it fits my game.”
It’s safe to say Neil will be using it again after winning the No. 1 singles title at the 24-team boys tennis tournament.
Neil, the defending Class A state champion, avenged his only loss this fall by defeating Mason Warner of Lincoln Pius X 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals before handing Lincoln Southwest senior Joe Harris his first loss of the season, 6-1, 6-3 in the final.
Neil elevated his play midway through his match with Warner and then maintained a high level. Warner led 5-4 and was serving for the first set, but Neil then won the final nine games of that match and eight of the first nine against Harris.
“The main thing was I kept my head and stayed levelheaded. I just kept it simple. I decided to just keep hitting it in the court until I had an opportunity to finish a point,” Neil said. “The first set against Joe, I was playing lights out. It was one of the best sets I’ve played in a while.”
Harris rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the second set, but Neil finished strong, taking the last four games. That improves Neil’s record to 18-1 this season.
Harris did help Southwest claim the team title with 50.5 points. Pius, new to Class A this fall, was second with 40.5, while Omaha Creighton Prep was third with 35.5.
Southwest won both of the doubles titles. At 1 doubles, Nick O’Shea and Grady Works defeated Pius in a third-set tiebreaker, while the 2 doubles team of Sam Johnson and Jacob Balfany closed out their win in a second-set tiebreaker over Elkhorn South’s Miles Meier and Gabe Jordan.
“It was a team effort,” Southwest coach Denny Hershberger said. “They had a good day in terms of competing hard.”
Pius’ Will Ulrich won the No. 2 singles title in straight sets over Creighton Prep’s Gavin Forster.
Team scores: Lincoln Southwest 50.5, Lincoln Pius X 40.5, Creighton Prep 35.5, Papillion-La Vista 32.5, Lincoln East 26, Millard North 25, Elkhorn South 24, Lincoln Southeast 23.5, Omaha Westside 22, Kearney 16.5, Fremont 15, Papio South 13, Lincoln High 12, Millard West 12, Lincoln North Star 11.5, Millard South 8, Norfolk 7, Omaha Bryan 6.5, Omaha Central 6, North Platte 6, Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 4, Omaha Burke 2.5, Omaha Benson 2.
No. 1 singles: 1, Ethan Neil, PL, def. Joe Harris, LSW, 6-1, 6-3. 3, Mason Warner, LPX, def. Garret Starman, MN, 8-4. No. 2 singles: 1, Will Ulrich, LPX, def. Gavin Forster, CP, 6-3, 6-1. 3, Josh Rosenblatt, Westside, def. Jalan Zhu, MN, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: 1, Nick O’Shea-Grady Works, LSW, def. Joe Plachy-Will Olson, LPX, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5. 3, Grey Gergen-Graham Peterson, LSE def. Andrew Doehner-Mac Nelson, CP, 9-7. No. 2 doubles: 1, Jacob Balfany-Sam Johnson, LSW, def. Miles Meier-Gabe Jordan, ES, 6-1, 7-6 (6). 3, Daniel Kowal-Josh Morales, CP, def. Josiah Thacker-Reese McReynolds. LE, 8-4.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher talks with Henry Stade, 7, right, after signing the boy and his 10 year old brother Alexander Stade's Kearney High School football helmets Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field. Henry and Alexander are the sons of Leah and Andrew Stade of Kearney.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher lifts his hand to high-five his niece Maci Arens, 5, Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field. Maci is the daughter of Kelli and Jesse Arens of Kearney.
Maher interviews with Kearney Hub Sports Editor Buck Mahoney Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field. Maher returned to his alma mater Wednesday to raise funds south-central Nebraska flood victims.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher signs 10 year old Alexander Stade's Kearney High School football helmet Wednesday at Kearney High School as Alexander's brother, Henry Stade, 7, watches.
Connor Theil, 9, left, rounds up his sister Alexis Thiel, 3, as their brother, Bennett, 6, watches before they get their picture taken with Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher poses for a picture with his young fans, Connor, 9, left, Alexis, 3, center, and Bennett Thiel, 6, Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field. Alexis and Frank Thiel of Kearney are the parents of the children.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher returned to his alma mater, Kearney High School, Wednesday to raise funds for victims of the recent flood. Maher signed autographs and posed for pictures while promoting a food drive.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher signed autographs for fans Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field.
Maher poses for a picture with Alexander Stade, left and Henry Stade after signing their football helmets Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher talks young fans, Bennett Thiel, 6, right, and Harper Thiel, 3, center, as their mother Alexis Thiel stands by.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher poses for a picture with his young fans, Connor, 9, left, Alexis, 3, center, and Bennett Thiel, 6, Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field. Alexis and Frank Thiel of Kearney are the parents of the children.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and Kearney High School alumnus Brett Maher signs 9 year old Connor Thiel Nebraska Cornhuskers hat Wednesday at the Kearney High School football field.
Ron Maher of Omaha, right, takes his nephew Brett Maher's picture with Gibbon family: Tiffany Morales, Jimmy Garcia and their daughter, Olivia Dallas Garcia, 2.
