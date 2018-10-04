Advantage, Starman.

In a match that lasted nearly 2 ½ hours, Millard North senior Ben Starman outlasted Papillion-La Vista sophomore Ethan Neil 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the Metro Conference tournament No. 1 singles title Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.

“I expected fantastic tennis, and it was great tennis,” Millard North coach Josh Raymond said. “(Starman) just stayed patient, and he executed the point. He set up the point and he finished the point. He stayed pretty calm the whole time, and for him that’s huge.”

It was the fifth meeting between Starman and Neil this season. Starman now holds a 3-2 edge. There may be one more meeting as both will be among the favorites at next week’s Class A state meet.

Neil defeated Starman 9-7 in last week’s Omaha Westside Invitational final. Neil rallied in that match, winning the last four games. Starman said he learned from the loss.

“I was thinking ahead to the end of the match. I’m not supposed to do that,” Starman said. “Today I was just trying to figure out the next point. I had to play well because Ethan was playing really well. I just stayed aggressive and made my shots.”

Thursday’s final was tight throughout. The first set was 4-4 before Starman broke Neil’s serve, then served out the set. Up 5-4, Neil broke Starman’s serve to win the second set.

Starman never trailed in the third set, taking a 5-2 lead. Neil broke Starman’s serve to make it 5-3, but Starman returned the break, smacking a forehand winner on match point.

Starman’s victory capped Millard North’s run to the team title. The Mustangs finished with 42 points, and Elkhorn South was second with 31.5.

Millard North also had winners at No. 1 doubles as Sam Faulk and Garret Starman held their serves throughout their 6-2, 6-2 win over Elkhorn South’s Jon and Ben Fink.

“The more we held the more confident we became,” Faulk said. “The only reason we wanted to win these matches was to be confident. We didn’t care if we lost, we just wanted to be confident going into state.”

Faulk and Starman will take confidence and a 20-match winning streak into state, which begins next Thursday at Koch.

“They have clicked really, really well together,” Raymond said. “They started off (this season) a little slow, but once they got it, man, they’re a fantastic doubles team.”

Another individual champion was Omaha Westside freshman Josh Rosenblatt, who was the tournament’s third seed but knocked off top-seeded Nick St. Onge of Millard North 6-3, 6-1 in the final. Rosenblatt, who lost all three times he played St. Onge during the regular season, won eight of the final nine games.

Elkhorn South’s Seth Fink and Michael Day rallied from a set down to defeat Omaha Creighton Prep’s Daniel Kowal and Gavin Forster 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles final.

Team scores: Millard North 42, Elkhorn South 31.5, Papillion-La Vista 26, Creighton Prep 23.5, Omaha Westside 19, Millard West 18, Bellevue West 12.5, Millard South 12.5, Omaha Central 12, Bellevue East 8, Papio South 6.5, Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Benson 2.5, Omaha Burke 2, Omaha South 2, Omaha North 0.5, Omaha Northwest 0.5.

Individual results

No. 1 singles: 1, Ben Starman, MN, def. Ethan Neil, PL, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. 3, Smaran Marupudi, ES, def. Kenton Young, MW, 7-6 (3), 6-3. No. 2 singles: 1, Josh Rosenblatt, OW, def. Nick St. Onge, MN, 6-3, 6-1. 3, Sam Konwinski, CP, def. Justin Ye, MW, 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 doubles: 1, Sam Faulk-Garret Starman, MN, def. Jon Fink-Ben Fink, ES, 6-2, 6-2. 3, Andrew Doehner-Nathan Ramachandran, CP, def. John Tencer-Nick Ripa, PL, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 doubles: 1, Seth Fink-Michael Day, ES, def. Daniel Kowal-Gavin Forster, CP, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. 3, Caleb Lemon-Payton Moreno, BW, def. Iesele Talavera-Neal Agarwal, MN, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

