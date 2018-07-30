Roof-Tech took advantage of extra opportunities to roll past DJ’s Dugout West 13-1 Monday night in the winners bracket of the Legion Class A American Division tournament.
DJ’s (Bellevue West) committed seven errors, and Roof-Tech (Millard West) made the most of the extra outs in clinching a spot in Wednesday’s championship game.
“That’s something we’re doing well, getting those free bases from the other team and doing something with them,” Roof-Tech coach Steve Frey said. “We did a good job again tonight of getting key hits with two outs.”
Roof-Tech will play Hastings Five Points Bank at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hastings edged KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) 3-2 to extend its season for at least one more game.
If Hastings wins that game, Roof-Tech would automatically advance to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. title game as the Wildcats would be the last team in the tournament to lose a game. A Roof-Tech victory would move the championship game to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
That would mean either DJ’s Dugout or OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn), who meet in Tuesday’s 4 p.m. elimination game, would have to defeat Roof-Tech twice Wednesday to win the American Division championship.
The Elkhorn team scored 12 runs in the third inning en route to a 19-8 victory over Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) in Monday’s first elimination game.
Brenden Tauber and Paul Hinton both had three hits for Roof-Tech, while Tauber scored four runs and Tristan Gomes crossed home plate three times.
Tauber and Hinton started things in the top of the first. Tauber laced a single to center field, and Hinton reached base on the first DJ’s error of the game. Tauber scored on that play, and Hinton eventually moved to third base on another error.
Max Anderson hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Hinton for a 2-0 Roof-Tech lead. Two outs later, Gomes hit a two-run home run to right field for a 4-0 Wildcats lead.
Roof-Tech added one run in the second inning after Tauber singled and Hinton stroked a double to right field. Both hits came with two out. A passed ball allowed Tauber to score his second run.
“We were just seeing the fastball really well tonight,” Hinton said. “We had a really good killer mentality again tonight, and that’s something we’ve been able to bring the last few games.”
After two more runs in the third inning, Hinton launched his second extra-base hit to right field. It was a two-run home run that scored Tauber after he had reached base courtesy of yet another DJ’s error.
DJ’s got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Eric Anderson drove in Matt Koenigsman with a two-out single to left field after Koenigsman had coaxed a walk out of winning pitcher Tyler Bandiera, who scattered just five hits over six innings.
Roof-Tech........412 201 3—13 12 1
DJ’s Dugout.....000 100 0—1 6 7
W: Tyler Bandiera. L: Micah Savine.
2B: RT, Brenden Tauber, Paul Hinton. HR: Hinton, Tristan Gomes.
Hastings Five Points Bank 3, KB Building 2
A passed ball in the fifth inning provided the winning run for the team from Hastings. With two on and two out, Connor Laux raced home from third base after the pitch from Marty Lenhart got past catcher Noah Wing. Laux had opened the inning with a double to left field.
Winning pitcher Blayne Dreher struck out four and walked three in five innings. Laux earned the save, keeping Westside hitless in the final two innings.
Five Points Bank.............011 010 0—3 5 0
KB Building Services.......001 100 0—2 5 1
W: Blayne Dreher. L: Marty Lenhart. 2B: FP, Connor Laux, JT Cafferty. 3B: KB, Henry Zipay.
OrthoNebraska 19, Woodhouse 8
OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) combined 12 hits, six walks and four errors by Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) to rout its rival. Kyler Beekman had four hits, and Kyler Randazzo and Trenton Smith joined Beekman in scoring three runs. Aiden Young and Nathan Wickham drove in three runs apiece for the winners.
OrthoNebraska............04(12) 003—19 12 2
Woodhouse.................105 110—8 6 4
W: Grady Hatton. L: Ben Fink. 2B: O, Mitch Kahre, Kyler Beekman; W, Drew Reetz.
