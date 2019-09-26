Improvements made in recent practices are starting to translate into game-time success for Millard South as the Patriots scored seven runs in the final two innings Thursday for an 11-4 Metro Conference softball victory over Millard West.

As has been the case with many of Class A’s top teams this fall, it’s been an up-and-down season for both programs.

Things went right for Millard South most of the night, while the Wildcats’ offense went scoreless the final four innings.

“We’ve just been working on our confidence in practice, and we’ve been having some good practices lately,” Millard South coach Steve Kerkman said. “That hasn’t always transitioned to games, but a lot of teams are in that same boat this year.”

Home runs by Damaris Cuevas and Jayme Horan powered the Class A No. 7 Patriots in the final two innings.

Millard South (18-6) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning before No. 5 Millard West battled back to score one run in the second inning and three in third to take a 4-3 lead.

Freshman pitcher Desi Cuevas came in for Millard South starter Paige Gregalunas in the fourth inning and allowed just two hits in the final four innings.

“The biggest difference was their freshman pitcher absolutely shut us down,” Millard West coach Don Brummer said. “She’s only going to get better. Tonight it wasn’t about what we didn’t do, it’s what they were able to do. They really smoked us in those last two innings.”

Millard South tied the game 4-4 with an RBI double by Horan. The Creighton basketball commit was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, including two on her seventh-inning home run that bounced off the top of the fence.

Damaris Cuevas’ three-run blast to center field broke the 4-4 tie.

Jayci Reimers and Emma Van Boskirk both had two hits for the Wildcats, who drop to 17-8 on the season.

“There have been some ups and downs, some really good wins and a few bad losses,” Kerkman said. “There’s still plenty of work to do.”

Millard South (18-6)...........300 013 4—11 13 3

At Millard West (17-8).........013 000 0— 4 7 1

W: Desi Cuevas. L: Skyler Spreitzer. 2B: MS, Jayme Horan; MW: Emma Van Boskirk. HR: MS, Damaris Cuevas, Horan. A: 200 (est.)

