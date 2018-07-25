The Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Thursday awarded all-state honors to 32 softball players in The World-Herald’s western Iowa coverage area.
Of the 32, 13 earned first-team recognition: Denison-Schleswig’s Sarah Heilesen and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Madelyn Mogensen in Class 4-A; Atlantic teammates Ally Anderson and Alexis Handel in 3-A; IKM-Manning’s Peyton Gross, Logan-Magnolia’s Kylan Straight and Treynor’s Sydni Huisman in 2-A; and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Jade Hays, Exira-EHK’s Sophia Peppers, Glidden-Ralston’s Talia Schon, Lenox’s TJ Stoaks, Sidney’s Olivia Larsen and West Monona’s Lexi Lander in 1-A.
Nine more picked up second-team honors: Ashtyn Miller of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Alex Mohr of Denison-Schleswig and Morgan Schaben of Harlan in 4-A; Payton Sporrer of IKM-Manning and Megan Wilson of Logan-Magnolia in 2-A; and Katelyn Winnett of Coon Rapids-Bayard, Hannah Whitver of Glidden-Ralston, Camryn McClintock of Sidney and Cassidy Hatcher of West Harrison in 1-A.
And 10 made the third team in their respective classes: Josie Shudak of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Aubrey Wolfe of Sioux City Heelan and Chloe Gallegos of Carroll in 4-A; Chloe Johnson of Red Oak in 3-A; Paige Gaskill of IKM-Manning and Bella Dingus of Treynor in 2-A; and Kealey Nelson of Exira-EHK, Avery Schlabach of Glidden-Ralston, Hannah Boucher of Griswold and Jessica Anderson of Lenox in 1-A.
Class 1-A
First team: Taryan Barrick, AGWSR; Brynn Van Eldik, Akron-Westfield; Kelsey Lint, BGM; Kori Wedeking, Clarksville; Mikayla Houge, Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge, Collins-Maxwell; Jade Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK; Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston; Kendra Cooper, Kee; Chloe Severson, Kee; Bradi Harvey, Kingsley-Pierson; TJ Stoaks, Lenox; Skylar Sadler, Lisbon; Kaitlyn Schad, Martensdale-St. Marys; Lily Castle, Mason City Newman; Emma McDanel, Moravia; Breianna Klein, Murray; Layney Lloyd, New London; Olivia Larsen, Sidney; Autum Barthelman, Sigourney; Haylee Fortune, Wayne; Lexi Lander, West Monona; Payge Ronfeldt, Woodbury Central.
Coach of the year: Troy Houge, Collins-Maxwell.
Second team: Danika Smith, Akron-Westfield; Gigi Byrkeland, Algona Garrigan; Kaylie Wilhelm, Calamus-Wheatland; Leeah Weber, Central City; Cheyenne Behrends, Clarksville; Katelyn Winnett, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Jocy Timmerman, Fort Dodge St. Edmond; Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston; Lily Liekweg, Janesville; Nicki Wood, Kee; Maddie Morningstar, Lisbon; Hannah Sweet, Martensdale-St. Marys; Emillie Krpan, Melcher-Dallas; Kayla Wookey, Murray; Camryn Blint, New London; Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Nicole Heeren, North Butler; Emma Deucore, North Mahaska; Kate Anderson, North Union; Camryn McClintock, Sidney; Madison Schauf, Sigourney; Sterling Berndt, Wayne; Cassidy Hatcher, West Harrison; Andee Martin, Westwood.
Third team: Makenna Kuper, AGWSR; Shaylee Dodd, Belle Plaine; Samantha Pewe, Calamus-Wheatland; Katie Camp, Collins-Maxwell; Kealey Nelson, Exira-EHK; Avery Schlabach, Glidden-Ralston; Emma Seyler, DM Grand View Christian; Hannah Boucher, Griswold; Jessica Anderson, Lenox; Sam Schrantz, Lisbon; Chloe Jacque, Lone Tree; Mallory Loftus, Lynnville-Sully; Macy Alexander, Mason City Newman; Paige Leininger, Mason City Newman; Jessica Self, Moravia; Kelli Romero, Murray; Olivia Larsen, Newell-Fonda; Bre Anderson, North Union; Veda Pick, Remsen St. Mary’s; Marissa Norby, Rockford; Ali Enright, Seymour; Rylee Menster, Springville; Katlyn Martian, Westwood; Madie Anderson, Winfield-Mount Union; Brooke Bauer, Woodbury Central.
Western Iowa honorable mention
Audubon: Gianna Knueven. Boyer Valley: Lindsey Anderson. CAM: Ericka Stender, Allison Spieker. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kayla Lenz, Cora McAlister. East Mills: Rachel Schafer, Gracee Meyer. Essex: Kelsi Leininger. Fremont-Mills: Malea Moore, Taylor Morgan. Griswold: Madison Potter, Mateya Peters. Riverside: Kenna Ford, Allison Reicks. Sidney: Jolie Sheldon, Jayden Smith, Danica Laumann. Stanton: Brooklyn Adams. West Monona: Mallory McCall, Megan Nichols. Woodbine: Hope Sherer.
Class 2-A
First team: Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs; Abby Kraemer, Alta-Aurelia; Abby Flanagan, North Linn; Peyton Gross, IKM-Manning; Krayton Allen, Sumner-Fredericksburg; Lily Peterson, Alta-Aurelia; Kamryn Meyer, Durant; Kylan Straight, Logan-Magnolia; Taryn Hintz, South O’Brien; Isabella True, Louisa-Muscatine; Meagan Blomgren, Van Meter; Emma Veenstra, DM Christian; Mady Reid, Wapello; Shayden Blankenship, West Sioux; Hannah Happ, Durant; Sydni Huisman, Treynor; Ries Wilson, Colfax-Mingo; Taylor Hipsley, Earlham; Denali Loecker, Ogden; Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Chloe Wells, Wilton; Katie Bracken, Iowa City Regina.
Coach of the year: Bryan Butler, Louisa-Muscatine.
Second team: Madison Farrington, East Marshall; Erika McKenney, West Sioux; Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine; Olivia Penland, DM Christian; Kiersten Kruse, BCLUW; Madyson Grotewold, West Lyon; Eliza Noa, Wapello; Caroline McAlexander, Mount Ayr; Kristin Sadler, Jesup; Bailey Tjossem, South O’Brien; Andie Sowers, Pleasantville; Madison Osborn, Alburnett; Jess Hunter, Iowa City Regina; Rebecca Schroeder, Bellevue; Payton Sporrer, IKM-Manning; Alli Boyle, Earlham; Colbee Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo; Megan Wilson, Logan-Magnolia; Kaylee Parks, Central Springs; Grace Flanigan, North Linn; Kate Stanley, Interstate 35; Anna Dietrich, Central Springs.
Third team: Paige Gaskill, IKM-Manning; Jaydn Anderson, St. Ansgar; Mikayla Frerichs, Emmetsburg; Sophie Howerzyl, Pella Christian; Kodie Hoskey, East Marshall; Rachael Joachim, West Lyon; Lily Miller, Interstate 35; Brittany Turnquist, Alta-Aurelia; Kortney Drake, Wilton; Haley Forret, Van Meter; Marissa Stock, Denver; Beth Pinkhinke, Ridge View; Rhiannon Haley, Colfax-Mingo; Bella Dingus, Treynor; Lilly Thompson, Van Meter; Zoe Miller, Jesup; Alyssa Fischer, Hinton; Alyssa Pfadenhuser, Danville; Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, North Linn; Alyssa Johnson, Mount Ayr; Sydney Struve, South O’Brien; Paisley Gardner, Iowa City Regina.
Western Iowa honorable mention
IKM-Manning: Shyanne Sporrer. Logan-Magnolia: Abbie Carlson. MVAOCOU: Haylee Halbur. Treynor: Alyssa Kellar. Tri-Center: Kayla Jensen. Underwood: Lauren Shapcott.
Class 3-A
First team: Hannah Kelley, Davenport Assumption; Riley Holmgren, Roland-Story; Madison Friest, Roland-Story; Olivia Wardlow, Davenport Assumption; Shelby Hulsebus, Benton Community; Hannah Isley, Albia; Hannah Pals, North Polk; Taylor Ryan, Solon; Taylor Hogan, Waterloo Columbus; Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Karli Olsen, Spirit Lake; Alexis Handel, Atlantic; Randie Richmond, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Alex Beard, Albia; Ellie Jacobson, Humboldt; Emma Hjelle, Algona; Angie Gorkow, Benton Community; Ally Anderson, Atlantic; Carlie Thompson, Humboldt; Sydney Schultz, Waterloo Columbus; Payton Ahrenstorff, Spirit Lake; Tarah Wehde, Camanche.
Coach of the year: Amber Doyle, Roland-Story.
Second team: Grace Martensen, Benton Community; Jena Lawrence, Albia; Susie Weaver, Roland-Story; Sammy Moss, Mount Vernon; Payton Slaughter, Cherokee; Kelsey Kannenberg, Spirit Lake; Alle Thompson, Saydel; Madi Parson, Camanche; Sydney Anderson, North Polk; MaKenna Davis, West Burlington ND; Brooke Snider, West Marshall; Kaylea Van Regenmorter, Sioux Center; Laken Lienhard, Crestwood; Anna Wohlerf, Davenport Assumption; Haylee Lehman, West Liberty; Mady Lange, Humboldt; Reina Taylor, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Heather Boeckenstedt, Dyersville Beckman; Taylor Richter, Boyden-Hull/RV; Bailey Sullivan, Mount Vernon; Alexis Carney, Saydel; Skylar Stookey, Solon.
Third team: Abby Sweet, Centerville; Sadie Marker, Clarke; Alexis Watson, Clarke; Bailee Yahnke, Davis County; Morgan Hobbs, Forest City; Morgan White, Estherville-LC; Macy Akers, West Liberty; Casidy Dondiego, Northeast; Marrah Burrack, North Fayette Valley; Renae Schaper, West Marshall; Lindsay Williams, Cherokee; Macey Kleitsch, West Delaware; Madison Rogers, Solon; Ellie Owen, North Polk; Chloe Johnson, Red Oak; Gracie Francis, Nevada; Elisabeth Davis, Vinton-Shellsburg; Abby Stock, Camanche; Lauren Frerichs, New Hampton; Hailey Louw, Roland-Story; Taylor McDonald, Monticello; Madelyn Stutsman, West Burlington/ND.
Class 4-A
First team: Mackenzie Hupke, Independence; Samantha Heyer, Charles City; Olivia Brecht, Center Point-Urbana; Emily Valtman, Newton; Hannah Blackford, Des Moines Hoover; Abbie Hlas, ADM; Delaney Schnathorst, Carlisle; Maddie Haines, Oskaloosa; Alyvia Dubois, Carlisle; Danny Barker, Winterset; Ashley Tennant, ADM; Alyx Witt, Norwalk; Josie Bunnell, Oskaloosa; Sydney Nielsen, Marion; Chi Glaha, Mount Pleasant; Sarah Heilesen, Denison-Schleswig; Madelyn Mogensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Lisabeth Fiser, Charles City; Abby Nolte, Des Moines Hoover; Amber Fistler, Dallas Center-Grimes.
Coach of the year: Melissa Feuerbach, Des Moines Hoover.
Second team: Ashtyn Miller, CB Lewis Central; Abby Moller, North Scott; Tayler Schmidt, Charles City; Reagan Schutte, Center Point-Urbana; Peyton Maher, Newton; Molly Hoekstra, Carlisle; Michaela Davis, Keokuk; Megan Doty, Grinnell; Charlotte Richards, CR Xavier; Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig; Abby Husak, Ballard; Keera Ball, CR Xavier; Sophie Stover, Winterset; Lydia Butters, Independence; Haley Flaws, Webster City; Caitlynne Shadle, Boone; Brylee Klosterman, Iowa City Liberty; Morgan Schaben, Harlan; Briley Sodergren, Norwalk; Kellie Dallmeyer, Washington.
Third team: Maddie Karr, Center Point-Urbana; Kamryn Bailey, Fort Madison; Josie Shudak, CB Lewis Central; Johanna Diw, Perry; Jalynn Wood, Keokuk; Emery Neer, Knoxville; McKenzie Rosenboom, DeWitt Central; Ella Link, Western Dubuque; Ashtyn Drish, Fairfield; Aubrey Wolfe, Sioux City Heelan; Sydney Carroll, Bondurant-Farrar; Skylar Cole, Storm Lake; Kinzi Van Wyk, Pella; Hanna Horsfield, Western Dubuque; Molly McNally, Waverly-Shell Rock; Maria Steffen, CR Xavier; Mackenzie Brown, Newton; Josie Stocks, Waterloo East; Isabell Hobbs, Ballard; Chloe Gallegos, Carroll.
Class 5-A
First team: Skyler Shellmyer, Urbandale; Lindsey Culver, CR Jefferson; Sydney Sickles, Indianola; Morgan Greiner, Ottumwa; Erica Oler, CR Jefferson; Kaylin Kinney, CR Kennedy; Alex Honnold, WDM Valley; Emily Flint, Johnston; Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley; Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley; Claire Stalzer, WDM Valley; Kaitllyn Moses, WDM Dowling; Peyton Daugherty, Ankeny; Alana Cooksley, Dubuque Hempstead; Jayme Scheck, CR Kennedy; Alexi Lara, Pleasant Valley; Bre Tjebben, Fort Dodge.
Coach of the year: Brian Erbe, Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Second team: Jayme Finn, Davenport West; Destiny Lewis, Indianola; Olivia Erickson, CR Jefferson; Kacy Nickerson, Ottumwa; Kate Claypool, DM Roosevelt; Abby Sutton, Southeast Polk; Alison Yoder, Urbandale; CJ Banner, DM East; Ally Johnson, Linn-Mar; Parker Matthews, Indianola; Ayana Lindsey, Iowa City High; Delaney Taylor, Waukee; Sydney Illg, Johnston; Halle Ketcham, WDM Dowling; Brittni Lloyd, Muscatine; Daphne Alstott, Fort Dodge; Logan Akason, Waukee; Kennedy Thomas, Ankeny.
Third team: Ariana Rolle, Linn-Mar; Sophie Maras, Johnston; Carey Koenig, Iowa City High; Kaylee Donner, CR Jefferson; Jasmine Rumley, Ankeny; Lauren Birt, Ankeny Centennial; Jessica Walljasper, Urbandale; Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley; Nicole Sullivan, CR Prairie; Emily Bloomer, Burlington; Makaylin Powers, Burlington; Camryn Jeffords, CR Kennedy; Jalen Adams, 8th, Fort Dodge; Anna Forari, Bettendorf; Maggie House, WDM Valley; Morgan Krug, Dubuque Hempstead.
