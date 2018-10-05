Check out the unofficial Nebraska Class A and B state softball tournament pairings, compiled by Steve Beideck.

* * *

Class A

All first-round games at 9 a.m., Smith Softball Complex

No. 1 seed Papillion-La Vista (31-0, 46.71 points) vs. No. 8 Lincoln North Star (24-12, 42.5)

No. 4 Millard West (24-6, 44.100) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (33-4, 43.95)

No. 2 Gretna (21-6, 44.44) vs. No. 7 Omaha Burke (21-10, 42.67)

No. 3 Millard South (23-6, 44.103) vs. No. 6 Omaha Marian (23-8, 43.48)

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Class B

All first-round games at 11:30 a.m., Smith Softball Complex

No. 1 seed Elkhorn (26-6, 45.22 points) vs. No. 8 North Platte (22-14, 41.89)

No. 4 Crete (25-9, 43.68) vs. No. 5 Hastings (26-12, 43.08)

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (26-7, 45.21) vs. No. 7 Omaha Gross (17-10, 42.56)

No. 3 Beatrice (26-7, 44.64) vs. No. 6 Blair (16-12, 42.79)

Class C not available until Saturday when C-6 district has been completed. Teams that have qualified by winning districts are Auburn, West Point GACC, Milford, Centennial and Wayne. Wild cards will be determined after C-6 district has been completed.

Official pairings will be released Saturday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Photos: 25th anniversary All-Nebraska softball team

1 of 23

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription