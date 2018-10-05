Check out the unofficial Nebraska Class A and B state softball tournament pairings, compiled by Steve Beideck.
Class A All first-round games at 9 a.m., Smith Softball Complex
No. 1 seed Papillion-La Vista (31-0, 46.71 points) vs. No. 8 Lincoln North Star (24-12, 42.5)
No. 4 Millard West (24-6, 44.100) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (33-4, 43.95)
No. 2 Gretna (21-6, 44.44) vs. No. 7 Omaha Burke (21-10, 42.67)
No. 3 Millard South (23-6, 44.103) vs. No. 6 Omaha Marian (23-8, 43.48)
Class B
All first-round games at 11:30 a.m., Smith Softball Complex
No. 1 seed Elkhorn (26-6, 45.22 points) vs. No. 8 North Platte (22-14, 41.89)
No. 4 Crete (25-9, 43.68) vs. No. 5 Hastings (26-12, 43.08)
No. 2 Omaha Skutt (26-7, 45.21) vs. No. 7 Omaha Gross (17-10, 42.56)
No. 3 Beatrice (26-7, 44.64) vs. No. 6 Blair (16-12, 42.79)
Class C not available until Saturday when C-6 district has been completed. Teams that have qualified by winning districts are Auburn, West Point GACC, Milford, Centennial and Wayne. Wild cards will be determined after C-6 district has been completed.
Official pairings will be released Saturday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Alicia Armstrong, Beatrice: Designated player 2010; infielder 2011
Allie Mathewson, Papillion-La Vista South: Designated player 2008; catcher 2009, 2010
Amanda Lehotak, Omaha Gross: Designated hitter 1996; infielder 1997, 1998
Ashley DeBuhr, Beatrice: Pitcher 2001, 2002
Ashley Eoriatti, Millard West: Outfielder 1999, 2000, 2001, *2002
Ashley Hagemann, Elkhorn: Pitcher 2005, *2006, *2007
Bailey Dawson, Lincoln Southeast: Infielder 2001; designated player 2002; catcher 2003, *2004
Becca Changstrom, Lincoln Southwest: Pitcher 2008, *2009
Courtney Wallace, Papillion-La Vista: Pitcher 2016, *2017
Gina Metzler, Papillion-La Vista: Outfielder 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
Jenny Hunt, Ralston: Designated player 1996, 1997; pitcher 1998
Karissa Hovinga, Papillion-La Vista: Pitcher 2008, 2009, *2010
Kaylan Jablonski, Omaha Skutt: Pitcher 2011, 2012, *2013
Lauren Larson, Millard North: Catcher 2006, 2007
Leigh Suhr, Papillion-La Vista: Designated player 1994; infielder 1995, 1996, *1997
Madi Unzicker, Millard South: Catcher 2011, *2012, 2013
Molly Hill, Wayne: Pitcher *2003, *2004
Peaches James, Papillion-La Vista: Pitcher 1997, *1998, *1999
Rylie Unzicker, Millard South: Outfielder 2013, 2014, 2015, *2016
Sam Dellinger, Papillion-La Vista: Infielder 2014, *2015
Sarah Fredstrom, Omaha Burke: Infielder *1993
Tammy Nielsen, Fremont: Pitcher 1998, 1999, 2000
Tara Oltman, Beatrice: Pitcher 2004, 2005
