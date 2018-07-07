ANKENY — It took the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson girls 2½ hours to get to their destination Saturday.
It only took Class 5-A No. 9 Ankeny an hour to turn them back the other way.
The Hawkettes knocked out Thomas Jefferson 12-0 in a Class 5-A regional semifinal softball game at Dick Rasmussen Field that ended in the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.
Ankeny had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error, while Kennedy Thomas held the Yellow Jackets hitless, retiring 12 of 14 batters she faced and striking out three with two walks.
“That hasn’t happened in a really long time, so it feels really good,” Thomas said of the no-hitter. “Since I was probably, like, 12.”
Thomas also hit a grand slam that helped break the game open in an eight-run fourth inning. It was one of three home runs for the Hawkettes. Jasmine Rumley was responsible for the other two — solo shots on inside pitches in the first and second innings.
“We had batting practice earlier this morning and I felt really good,” Rumley said. “I was like, ‘Just go up there with a clear, confident mind,’ — and there it went.”
The Yellow Jackets evaded big innings early, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the first after giving up two runs, and stranding a runner after conceding two more runs in the second.
“You always want to win,” Thomas Jefferson coach Amy Anderson said. “Second best is, you come out and compete, and we felt like, for those first few innings — two runs, two runs, no runs — to hold them off until that big inning, we felt like we were competing.”
After showing flashes of what they were capable of, the Hawkettes put it all together in the fourth, batting around the order and posting eight runs on six hits . Thomas’ grand slam with no outs was followed by a two-run single by Zoe Baker and a two-run blooper to left-center by Anna Voigt.
Ankeny coach Dave Bingham wasn’t surprised to see the game get out of hand.
“Since I’ve been coach here, and when I worked with Coach (Amy) Farmer, aside from the first year that we were together, we’ve almost run-ruled everybody in the first round,” he said. “We’re pretty dialed in in the first round.
“You could see, when we get settled in, how dangerous we can be.”
Ankeny (28-12) will face No. 5 West Des Moines Valley (30-9) in the 5-A Region 2 final at 7 p.m. Monday
Thomas Jefferson (19-16 ) finished with a winning record for what is believed to be the first time in 12 years. The team graduated four seniors in Schuylar Ridder, Jenna Dieatrick, Mackenzie Vrana and Samantha Brugmann.
“For my coaching staff, this is our fourth year,” Anderson said. “These seniors were freshmen when we came in, and just to hear their senior speeches just now and talking to the younger girls about what we’ve done the past four years, they’re a big part of that.”
Anderson also pointed out that every Thomas Jefferson girls program had a winning season this year, and that many of her players were key contributors.
“I think that says a lot for this group of kids,” she said. “That’s great momentum to take them into next year.”
T. Jefferson (19-16) ........... 000 0—0 0 3
Ankeny (28-12) ................. 220 8—12 13 0
W: Kennedy Thomas. L: Mackenzie Vrana.
2B: A, Malea Daugherty. HR: A, Jasmine Rumley 2, Kennedy Thomas.
