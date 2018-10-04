Softball triumphed over rain at nearly every venue Thursday during the first day of district tournament play.
Of the 19 tourneys across three classes, only the C-6 tournament in Cozad couldn’t get started. A reported 3 inches of rain made the fields unplayable.
That means the C-6 tourney will now be played Friday and Saturday, and the location has changed to the Optimist Softball Complex in Lexington. Southern Valley/Alma, No. 6 in The World-Herald’s Class C ratings, is the top seed in the seven-team bracket.
Only two other games were affected by rain, a pair of elimination contests that had to be suspended until 11 a.m. Friday at the C-5 tournament in Wayne.
The Ponca-O’Neill and Highway 91-Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay games will finish before the winners meet in another elimination game at noon. Top-ranked Wayne and Boone Central/Newman Grove will meet in the winners bracket at noon.
Four games were played in each of the seven Class A districts and six of the seven top-seeded teams finished the day 2-0. The lone exception came at the A-7 tournament in Lincoln.
Omaha Burke defeated Lincoln North Star 9-7 in the second-round winners bracket game. North Star and Burke entered district play Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, in the wild card point standings as the Bulldogs are now one win away from their first state tournament berth since 2005.
Papillion-La Vista, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, Millard South and Omaha Marian all moved to within one victory of qualifying for the 26th Class A state tournament that begins Wednesday in Hastings.
Lydia Larson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Crusaders in their 9-6 victory over Grand Island in the A-6 tournament at Marian. The Crusaders will face the winner of the 10 a.m. Grand Island-Bellevue East elimination game at noon for the A-6 championship.
With rain forecast to begin sometime Friday afternoon, the A-5 tournament at Millard South has been moved up two hours. Columbus and Bellevue West will play an elimination game at 10 a.m. before the winner plays the host Patriots at 11:45.
If rain arrives earlier Friday, Papillion-La Vista officials have arranged to move the A-1 tournament games from La Vista City Park to H.P. Smith Field in South Omaha, which has an all-weather surface. The top-ranked Monarchs will play the winner of the Millard North-Fremont elimination game at 2 p.m.
It was a bittersweet day for Elkhorn South in the B-1 tournament at Ralston. Storm coach Terry Graver became the first softball coach in state history to reach the 500-win milestone when Elkhorn South defeated Ralston 11-0 in the first round.
But before the afternoon was done the Storm’s season was over as Omaha Skutt won 15-2 in the second round before Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli scored nine runs in the first inning and held on for an 11-9 win in the elimination round.
Skutt, ranked fourth in Class B, will face No. 1 Elkhorn in the B-1 winners bracket Friday at 10 a.m., with the winner needing one more victory to clinch a state tournament berth.
The biggest upset of the day came in the B-2 district in Nebraska City when No. 4 seed Plattsmouth defeated top seed Waverly 9-8. The Blue Devils entered the tournament with a 15-13 record while the No. 7-ranked Vikings were 21-9.
Plattsmouth will face No. 8 Omaha Gross in Friday’s winners bracket game, while Waverly and Norris will meet in a 10 a.m. elimination game.
Bennington and Blair will meet at 11 a.m. in the winners bracket of the B-3 tournament at Wisner River Park. Laurin Miller had a grand slam for the No. 6 Badgers in their 13-0 win over Columbus Lakeview.
In the rugged B-4 district at David City, Beatrice and Crete advanced through to the winners bracket while Seward and Fairbury will meet in an elimination game. Host Hastings and Grand Island Northwest are the two teams that remain undefeated in B-5, as are North Platte and Gering in B-6.
Many of the top seeds in Class C moved through the first day unscathed, including Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood in C-1 at Louisville, Arlington and West Point GACC in C-2 at West Point, and Hastings St. Cecilia and Centennial in C-4.
Wahoo Neumann and Milford are still unbeaten in the C-3 tournament. The biggest surprise is that No. 2-seed Wahoo was eliminated with two losses after an opening round win over Wilber-Clatonia. Malcolm, last year’s Class C runner-up, also was eliminated Thursday.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
