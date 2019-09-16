Jordyn Bahl

Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl decommitted from Nebraska after committing to the Huskers more than two years ago. That change of heart wasn’t easy, but the trip to Norman is the only one Bahl made since reopening her recruiting.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL

There’s nothing subtle about the way Jordyn Bahl pitches.

Few hitters this season have been able to catch up with anything the Papillion-La Vista junior has sent their way.

But the way Bahl announced that she is going to play college softball at Oklahoma was both shrewd and low-key.

The Monarchs played two games Monday, first defeating Omaha Marian 2-0 in the semifinals of the Metro Conference tournament before dispatching Gretna 10-0 in four innings in the championship game at Hillside.

Under her Twitter avatar, Bahl has the words ‘Everyday’s Independence Day.’ Beneath that line are three more words – Oklahoma softball commit. Bahl is one of the nation’s top-ranked pitchers in the Class of 2021.

Bahl was hesitant Monday night to talk about her new collegiate choice because she wanted the focus to be on the Monarchs winning their third consecutive Metro title.

In the spring she decommitted from Nebraska after committing to the Huskers more than two years ago. That change of heart wasn’t easy, but the trip to Norman is the only one Bahl made since reopening her recruiting.

“I’m a Nebraska girl, and I love Nebraska,” Bahl said. “When I decommitted I did a lot of praying. I just asked God to tell me where I’m supposed to go, and He led me there.”

Bahl visited Norman over the weekend – Papio didn’t have any games Saturday after winning Metro tournament games Thursday and Friday – and how everything unfolded made it easy for Bahl to say yes to the scholarship offer from Sooners coach Patty Gasso.

“I loved the town, it’s a nice little college town, and I spent a lot of time with the team,” Bahl said. “The culture there is amazing. They know when to work and when to play. You’ve got to go somewhere that you’re going to be happy.”

Attending a church service with several of the current Oklahoma players on Sunday was an experience that also put Bahl more at ease with the idea of leaving her home state for college.

“In that sermon I really felt that God was talking to me,” Bahl said.

The Sooners have won four NCAA softball championships, with the most recent coming in 2017. Oklahoma finished as runner-up to UCLA in the 2019 WCWS and has qualified for the annual eight-team tournament in Oklahoma City eight of the last nine seasons.

Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen said he’s confident wherever Bahl decided to go that she will have a successful college career.

“I think she’ll do great no matter where she goes,” Petersen said. “We as coaches wanted to help her as much as possible with the process. Before the September 1 date when coaches could start contacting juniors, the coaches were contacting us.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of interest in Jordy. She talked to a lot of schools on September 1.”

