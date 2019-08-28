Omaha Marian showed the chemistry issues of the past couple of seasons are behind it as the Crusaders broke open a close game with 11 runs in the sixth inning Wednesday for a 14-1 victory over Omaha Burke.
The offensive outburst backed a strong pitching performance by freshman Maddia Groff, who struck out seven and gave up three hits in her first career start.
“She hits her spots so well and did a really good job tonight of keeping their hitters off-balance,” Marian coach Chad Perkins said. “We have a very solid defense behind her, and she knows they will make the plays for you. We’ve talked a lot about team chemistry and how everybody has a role, and that showed tonight.”
The Bulldogs’ one run came on the fourth pitch of the game, when All-Nebraska outfielder Emma Rosonke homered to right-center that landed past the trees located 10 feet beyond the outfield fence.
Rosonke has hit safely in 35 consecutive games, tying the state record set in 1997 by Omaha Gross’ Amanda Lehotak, who is now the coach at Penn State.
With the help of two Burke errors in the third, the Crusaders tied the game before taking the lead in the top of the fourth.
Designated player Danielle Schlader coaxed a one-out walk, then Katie Palmer moved Schlader up with a two-out single. Tatum Villotta stroked an RBI double to score Schlader before Megan Lawson drove in Palmer to put Marian ahead 3-1.
Two innings later, the No. 10 Crusaders pounded out eight hits and scored 11 runs while sending 15 to the plate. Abby Russell, Lydia Larson, Groff and Schlader all had RBI doubles as Marian finished the game with 14 hits.
“Hitting is very contagious,” Perkins said. “Instead of swinging for the fences, we wanted them to hit to the opposite field and go gap to gap.”
The Bulldogs and Crusaders will meet against at 5 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Marian Invitational at Dill Field.
Coach Jeff Sturgeon said his Bulldogs weren’t mentally tough enough at times, but hopes lessons can be learned from this defeat.
“Last year, we lost to Millard South 22-3 and we got things turned around and went to state,” Sturgeon said.
Sturgeon still had reason to celebrate Wednesday as his wife gave birth to a baby daughter early Wednesday afternoon. Brooklyn Marie Sturgeon arrived a couple of weeks early but checked in at 5 pounds, 8 ounces.
