The champion of the 26th Metro Conference softball tournament will be crowned Monday night in the 7 p.m. championship game at Hillside.

Top-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista will play No. 10 Omaha Marian in the 2 p.m. semifinal before No. 4 Gretna and No. 5 Millard West meet in the 4:30 p.m. semifinal. The winners of those two games will play in the title game.

Papio advanced to the title game with victories over Omaha Bryan and Bellevue East while the Crusaders shut out Bellevue West and Millard South in the first two rounds.

Gretna, in its first season as a member of the Metro Conference, blanked Omaha Northwest and Omaha Burke to earn its first semifinals berth. Millard West dispatched Omaha Central and Papillion-La Vista South in the first two rounds.

However the Gretna-Millard West game turns out, the two teams will meet again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna in a regular-season matchup.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

