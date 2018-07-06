TREYNOR, Iowa — Mount Ayr’s Maddie Stewart hasn’t attended a day of high school or started a varsity softball game.
But when she had a chance to tilt Friday’s game in her team’s favor, the eighth-grade courtesy runner didn’t hesitate.
When Treynor catcher Bella Dingus fired to first to try to complete a double play in the sixth-inning, Stewart steamed around third and slid home safely ahead of the throw, accounting for the only run in Mount Ayr’s 1-0 Class 2-A, Region 2 semifinal victory over No. 7 Treynor.
“Maddie made a great read,’’ Mount Ayr coach Bret Ruggles said. “I told her that if she gets thrown out, the crowd’s going to take me and her both out of town here. But sometimes in a game like this, that’s what has to be done. When they take away your primary stuff, you’ve got to find something, and she just never stopped.’’
Unrated Mount Ayr (24-6) will meet No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (26-6) at 7 p.m. Monday in Logan for a trip to the state tournament. Treynor, rated second in western Iowa 2-A/1-A, ended its season 23-5.
“I think the longer I do this, the harder it is,’’ Treynor coach Kara Huisman said. “It isn’t necessarily the loss. It’s the end of the journey that’s so hard.’’
As indicated by the final score, both pitchers were fantastic, allowing three hits apiece. Treynor’s Sydni Huisman, the coach’s daughter, struck out 12 , and both of her walks were intentional. Mount Ayr’s Caroline McAlexander struck out 10 and walked one.
Kara Huisman said her daughter gave her team everything she could from the circle.
“I thought she threw lights out, to be quite honest with you,’’ she said. “Their lineup is really good. Her command and location and her movement was the best it’s been for the past couple weeks.’’
Treynor flinched in the sixth. Mount Ayr’s Jaycee Knight reached on an error with one out when second baseman Alyssa Kellar couldn’t corral Huisman’s low throw while hustling to cover first after Knight’s bunt.
Knight stole second, and Treynor intentionally walked McAlexander. Abbigail Barnes hit one deep into the hole at short that went for an infield hit, loading the bases.
Freshman Alexa Anderson grounded to Kellar at second, and she fired to the plate to force the lead runner. Dingus threw to first, but Anderson beat it, and when Treynor didn’t react quickly enough to catch Stewart at third, that was all she needed to beat the return throw home.
Mount Ayr is third in 2-A with 23 home runs, but Ruggles said his team’s baserunning is underrated.
“Our runners are fantastic, and they’re aggressive,’’ he said.
“Maddie made a great look, and I was proud of her for making that play. It’s a gamble, and it paid off.’’
Treynor put runners in scoring position in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Each time McAlexander met the challenge, ending four of those five innings with strikeouts.
In the sixth, Dingus led off by reaching on catcher’s interference , and then Kellar beat out an infield single and stole second to put runners on second and third. McAlexander answered with two strikeouts and a lineout to second to end the threat.
“She’s been getting better every night,’’ Ruggles said. “And it’s been against good teams. When that drop-change hits, that’s such a hard pitch to go get, even if you know it’s coming.’’
The Raiderettes have been puzzled that they haven’t cracked the state ratings this season.
“We don’t know what we’ve got to do to put ourselves in,’’ Ruggles said. “We’ve used it as motivation for our girls all year long.’’Treynor graduates only Kaylee Finnegan, a multi-sport standout. An emotional Kara Huisman said her players made it fun to come to the field every day.
“We did so many great things this year,’’ she said. “We probably exceeded expectations, to be quite honest with you. They’ve made the journey a lot of fun, just because of their character.’’
