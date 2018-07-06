LOGAN, Iowa — Spending regional-final night at its home field has become something of a tradition for Logan-Magnolia.
And it’s happening once again.
For the fourth year in a row and the sixth time in nine years, the Panthers will compete in the regional final for a state tournament berth.
Class 2-A No. 8 Logan-Magnolia ousted Western Iowa Conference foe Underwood 9-4 in a Class 2-A regional softball semifinal at home on Friday to extend the streak to four for a group of five seniors.
“I wanted to get them to this point,” Logan-Magnolia coach Trent Kuhl said. “They’re a great team, they’re great kids. They deserve to have one more shot at it, so we’ll see what they got.
“We’ve just got to keep playing Panther softball.”
On Monday, Logan-Magnolia (26-6) will take on Mount Ayr (24-6) in the regional final at 7 p.m. The game is scheduled to be held at Logan-Magnolia’s home field for the third straight year.
“It’s pretty awesome,” senior Kylan Straight said. “We have an awesome group of girls. We put in a ton of time. We’ve been working really well together, and obviously, with good coaches that know how to get us to play well, is huge, too.
“That’s what it takes to be able to make the run again and again.”
The Panthers started strong Friday, scoring seven runs on eight hits in the first two innings.
Once the Eagles (16-9) started working their way back in with a pair of two-run innings, the Panthers turned to up-and-coming pitcher Reanna Rife to close it out.
The sophomore came through, throwing 32⁄3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball to earn the victory after taking over for senior starter Abbie Carlson.
It was the third game in a row that Rife and Carlson split time in the circle, and the fourth of the last five. All have resulted in wins.
“It worked,” said Rife, who only pitched 20 innings last year, “so we just decided that if you have two (pitchers), you might as well use both of them.
“It’s been a lot of fun being able to be a big part of the game, being able to come in and shut teams down.”
Before Rife came in, the Eagles made a dent into the Panthers’ lead.
In the third, Underwood got on the board against Lo-Ma for the first time all season with two-runs on four hits. Logan Joens delivered a sac-fly RBI and an RBI single by Paige Marcantonio made it 7-2. In the next frame, an RBI bunt single by Erin McMains and a mental mistake on a throw to the wrong base allowed another run to score.
After getting shut out by the Panthers twice in the regular season, Underwood coach Lea Crouse found the rallies encouraging.
“I think we kind of thought we had nothing to lose,” she said. “We wanted to put them on their heels, and I thought we did that for a couple of innings.
“And then after that, that next pitcher came in, and we just couldn’t get the hang of it.”
Rife’s strong relief appearance and a pair of insurance runs made sure the Eagles never came closer than that. Lo-Ma tacked on another run after a sac fly by sophomore Megan Dunn in the fifth, and added one more on an RBI single by Rife in the sixth for good measure.
“We let them back into it a little bit,” Kuhl said. “The losses that we’ve had, when we’ve made a mistake, it kind of snowballed on us. This time, we just went and took care of business.”
Straight, the Panthers’ speedy leadoff hitter who entered with a .608 batting average, went 3 for 4, while eighth-grader Erikah Rife and seniors Megan Wilson and Kenzie Cunard both contributed a pair of hits in the team’s 11-hit attack.
The Eagles’ loss marked the end of 2014 Underwood alum Crouse’s first season at the helm of the program. The team graduated a pair of senior starters in Lauren Shapcott and Anna Hall, both of whom Crouse played with when she was a senior.
“I came in here not really knowing what to think and I absolutely loved it,” Crouse said. “After this first year, I have so many new ideas.”
For Lo-Ma, Mount Ayr’s 1-0 win over WIC rival Treynor in the opposite regional semi set the stage for a new challenge. The Panthers know the Raiderettes will make them earn it.
“There is a lot of confidence and there is a lot of expectations with this team,” Rife said. “But we’re not going to take any teams for granted. We’re not going to just expect to win.”
Underwood (16-9).........002 200 0—4 10 1
Logan-Magnolia (26-6)....430 011 x—9 11 0
W: Abbie Carlson. L: Anna Hall. 2B: U, Jozie Sudmann
