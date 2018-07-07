Lewis Central softball one win from first state tournament appearance in a decade

COUNCIL BLUFFS — It’s been 10 years since the Council Bluffs Lewis Central softball players didn’t need a ticket to get into the state tournament.
The Titans firmly believe that changes this season, and if you watched them Saturday night, you’d be hard-pressed to disagree.
Ashtyn Miller fired a four-hit shutout, and fellow senior Alea Binkly started the offense with a two-run homer in the second inning as the ninth-rated Titans blanked Glenwood 4-0 in a Class 4-A, Region 2 semifinal at the L.C. diamond.
“They want to go to state, and it shows,’’ Lewis Central coach Don Wittstruck said. “Right now, they’re peaking at the right time. They’re playing well at the right time. Ashtyn’s pitching great.’’
Almost as welcome news as the victory was word that unrated Des Moines Hoover upset No. 3 Winterset 8-3 in the other semifinal. That means Lewis Central (28-9) will host Hoover (18-7) in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regional final, instead of traveling to Winterset.
“That’s awesome,’’ Miller said with a smile. “They told us right after the game was over. It was shocking.’’
The Titans, who are also rated third in western Iowa (5-A/4-A/3-A) by The World-Herald, are seeking their fourth state appearance, following 1975, 1985 and 2008. It’s their first regional final since they lost a 1-0 heartbreaker at home to Sioux City East in 2010.
To get to Tuesday, Lewis Central had to dispatch an upset-minded Glenwood team it had beaten twice during the regular season (10-0 and 8-1). Sydney Biermann pitched a one-hit gem in a 2-0 first-round win over Harlan on Thursday.
Miller pitched all 13 innings against the Rams during the regular season, including their last meeting eight nights ago.
“A team seeing you two times already is pretty nerve-wracking,’’ she said. “They pretty much have you timed up.’’
The hard-throwing right-hander said that despite the familiarity, the Titans didn’t make any drastic changes to the scouting report.
“We just stayed the same, just knowing my fielders are there to back me up,’’ she said.
Binkly gave her pitcher a two-run cushion in the second inning, yanking a 1-0 pitch down the left-field line for a two-run homer to score Presley Rodenburg, who had singled.
Binkly started 15 games as a freshman and is a four-year varsity regular. Even though she entered hitting just .212, Wittstruck hopes this was a sign of things to come after her 2-for-3 performance.
“Alea looked relaxed those first couple innings and got that nice hit,’’ he said.
The Titans made it 4-0 in the third against Taryn Bertini, who replaced Biermann in the circle to start the inning. Miller singled and then Haley Bach beat out a bunt single. Senior Josie Shudak, who entered the game with a .522 average, doubled to right-center to drive in Miller, but the Rams threw out Bach at the plate to keep it 3-0. Shudak later scored on an error.
Glenwood, which ended its season at 18-13, stranded two runners in the second, but its best chance came in the third.
Hayllee Sell and Bertini started the inning with singles, and Brooklyn Taylor sacrificed them to second and third. But Miller got Brielle Smith and Biermann — who had six homers each on the season — on a strikeout and a groundout to short.
“I honestly think the girls walked onto the field thinking that it was their turn and knowing that it was their turn,’’ Glenwood coach Kylee Stanton said. “Just a matter of a few things falling and making contact at a couple points where we had runners in scoring position. We just didn’t do it.’’
Miller struck out six and hit one batter to earn her 20th win. With five seniors on the team, she feels good entering Tuesday’s contest.
“I feel like we’re more comfortable with each other,’’ she said. “We’ve been playing with each other for a long time.’’
Wittstruck said that even though the home game is unexpected, the Titans should be ready for a stern test from Hoover, which is seeking its first state trip since winning the title in its only appearance in 1982.
“They played really good competition,’’ he said. “That’s what I told these girls, ‘Don’t overlook anybody.’ When you overlook somebody, you get beat.’’
Glenwood (18-13) ......... 000 000 0—0 4 2
CB L.C. (28-9) ................ 022 000 x—4 6 2
W: Ashtyn Miller (20-6). L: Sydney Biermann (13-10). HR: LC, Alea Binkly (2).
