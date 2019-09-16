After not getting the big hits with runners in scoring position in Monday’s semifinal game, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs had as many extra-base hits as singles in their 10-0, 4-inning victory over Gretna in the championship game of the 26th Metro Conference softball tournament.
The No. 1-ranked Monarchs edged Omaha Marian 2-0 in the semifinals at Hillside. Gretna earned its berth in the title game with a 4-0 victory over Millard West as Grace Buffington threw a two-hitter against the Wildcats.
Papio (19-0) won its third consecutive Metro title and 14th overall as Oklahoma commit Jordyn Bahl recorded nine strikeouts in four innings, including eight in the first three innings. Bahl had 17 strikeouts in Papio’s victory over Marian.
“We got hits with runners in scoring position (against Gretna) but we didn’t do that in the first game,” Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said. “Both of these teams are really good, and this score isn’t an indication of how good Gretna is. We just got a lot of key hits tonight.”
Third baseman Jenna Hoelscher drove in five of Papio’s runs, including four on a second inning grand slam that bounced off the scoreboard in left field. Brooke Dumont, Mia Jarecki and Bahl all hit one double, and shortstop Maggie Vasa hit a triple in the third inning.
This season is Gretna’s first as a member of the Metro Conference. While it was a nice accomplishment to make the softball championship game in their first season, Dragons coach Bill Heard said committing three errors usually will make any game a short one against the Monarchs.
“You can’t play defense like that and expect to beat them,” Heard said. “Until you can solve Jordyn, it doesn’t matter. They’re just such a good team, everybody else is trying to play catch-up to them.”
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
