When Atlantic made it to the state softball tournament for the first time two years ago, coach Terry Hinzmann thought he’d only have to replace one player the next year.
However, when 2017 rolled around, between a handful of players either moving or not coming out again, there were five spots open for a new crop of young players.
Now, that group is preparing to make its state debut alongside the core of seasoned veterans that contributed to the Trojans’ seventh-place finish in 2016.
“Half were either JV playing a secondary role like a runner or a pinch-hitter or something like that,” Hinzmann said. “The majority were on the spectator bus that came up to watch the game.
“They’re excited. The nice thing about it is that we do have a nucleus of girls that have been up there before and are able to talk to them about what they’re going to experience.”
On Monday at 7:30 p.m., fifth-seeded Atlantic (30-5) will take on fourth-seeded Humboldt (30-3) in a Class 3-A state quarterfinal at Rodgers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
It will be the seventh-ranked Trojans’ second state appearance in the past three years, and it comes a year after a disappointing — but eye-opening — 3-2 loss to West Marshall in the regional final.
“Last year was our motivation to work even harder this winter and the spring to get to where we’re at right now,” senior and five-year ace Ally Anderson said. “I think last year helped us quite a bit.”
This year, the Trojans went 19-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference en route to its first conference crown in 19 years. The team was also a perfect 16-0 at home, capturing its state berth there with a 2-1 nail-biter over Clarke.
When the Trojans win, it usually has a lot to do with their ability to keep opponents from having big innings. Out of its 30 victories, Atlantic only conceded multi-run innings seven times.
Anderson has held opponents to a .152 batting average, posting a 1.10 ERA in 191 1/3 innings of work. The Des Moines Area Community College signee has compiled a 25-4 record while striking out 196 batters and walking 19. Her defense behind her, meanwhile, has averaged less than one error per game.
With Anderson and fellow senior slugger Alexis Handel in the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, and junior Baylee Newell and freshman Alyssa Derby setting the table for them, the Trojans are loaded at the top of the order.
Anderson enters the tourney hitting a team-high .518 with 14 doubles. Handel is right behind her with a .515 batting averaging while leading the team with a 1.000 slugging percentage, .592 on-base percentage, 11 home runs and 54 RBIs.
Derby and Newell are both hitting over .400, and sophomores McKenzie Waters and Reagan Pellett and junior Karsyn Rush are well over .300.
The Trojans have high expectations this week.
“Our goal a couple of years ago was just to make it to state,” Anderson said. “Now we want to get there and win some games.”
To meet them, they’ll have to find a way to best Humboldt standout pitcher Ellie Jacobson. The sophomore has racked up 73 wins and 557 strikeouts in just three years.
“Runs are going to be at a premium,” Hinzmann said, “so we have to make sure we score runs when we get that opportunity.”
