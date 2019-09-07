Unbeaten Monarchs down Skutt for title

Papillion-La Vista stayed undefeated through 14 games by beating No. 5 Omaha Skutt 4-0 for the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational softball title Saturday in a matchup of the top-ranked teams in Classes A and B.

Brooke Dumont hit a two-run homer over the scoreboard, Haley Wielweding had an RBI double and Kaylee Wagner an RBI single to back Jordyn Bahl’s 15-strikeout shutout. Skutt stranded two runners at second after each hit a double.

“We played overall pretty well,” Papio coach Todd Petersen said. “Skutt has a good team, Ruby Meylan is a good pitcher and they have a few other very good ballplayers.

“We put pressure on them every inning. We got runs early and held on.”

Spartans take 3 of 4 top spots

Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz led a 1-2-4 finish in cross country for the Spartans in Saturday’s Titan Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South.

Jenna Muma was about 14 seconds behind her new teammate and Kylie Muma, her freshman sister, was fourth as East scored 22 points to 47 for Papio South.

Tyler Boyle and Trevor Acton went 1-2 as Lincoln Southwest won the boys title 22-43 over the Titans. Like East girls, the Silver Hawks captured five of the top 10 places.

At the Omaha Burke Invitational at Walnut Grove Park, boys champion Adam Murphy led Millard West to a win over the host Bulldogs. The girls winners were Allison Louthan of Millard North and Millard West, which edged Kearney by one point and Millard North by seven.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Boys: Lincoln SW 22, Papillion-LV South 43, Lincoln East 71, Lincoln High 117, Norfolk 122, Omaha Gross 190.

1, Tyler Boyle, LSW, 16:19.3. 2, Trevor Acton, LSW, 16:42.7. 3, Dillon McNeill, PS, 16:50.7. 4, Thomas Oliver, East, 16:57.9. 5, Drew Snyder, LSW, 17:08.6. 6, Grant Reid, LSW, 17:15.4. 7, Dane Oliver, PS, 17:17.0. 8, Kobe Rivera, LSW, 17:32.2. 9, Dillon Johnson, PS, 17:35.2. 10, Wail Labrouchi, LHS, 17:37.6.

Girls: Lincoln East 22, Papillion-LV South 47, Lincoln Southwest 81, Omaha Central 123, Omaha Marian 128, Lincoln High 153, Norfolk 178.

1, Berlyn Schutz, East, 19:00.1. 2, Jenna Muma, East, 19:14.0. 3, Olivia Rosenthal, PS, 19:16.7. 4, Kylie Muma, East, 19:16.9. 5, Kaylie Crews, PS, 19:17.0. 6, Taylor Searcey, East, 19:31.0. 7, Anna Jennings, PS, 19:55.3. 8, Brianna Rinn, LSW, 20:09.9. 9, Izzy Apel, East, 20:16.5. 10, Deavion Deleon, PS, 20:18.5.

OMAHA BURKE INVITATIONAL

At Walnut Grove Park

Boys: Millard West 28, Omaha Burke 99, Papillion-LV 105, Millard North 127, Omaha South 129, Lincoln SE 150, Kearney 161, Lincoln NE 162, Bellevue West 183, Bellevue East 307.

1, Adam Murphy, MW, 16:31.5. 2, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:48.2. 3, Tony Miller, MW, 16:50.5. 4, Felix Cruz, South, 16:53.1. 5, Logan Hauschild, Burke, 16:58.3. 6, Aidan MacLeod, MW, 17:02.9. 7, Sam Kirchner, MW, 17:06.2. 8, Garrett Parker, BW, 17:16.4. 9, Sunny Mallina, MN, 17:18.2. 10, Collin Kotz, PLV, 17:18.8.

Girls: Millard West 76, Kearney 77, Millard North 83, Lincoln SE 119, Omaha South 137, Papillion-LV 141, Omaha Burke 176, Lincoln NE 205, Bellevue West 228, Omaha Mercy 247, Bellevue East 284.

1, Allison Louthan, MN, 19:37.7. 2, Hannah Ray, LNE, 19:38.2. 3, Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 20:22.1. 4, Grace Bonsall, Kearney, 20:23.5. 5, Vanessa Neri Lara, South, 20:27.9. 6, Chloe Heller, LSE, 20:46.0. 7, Ellyn King, LSE, 20:50.7. 8, Angie Gomez-Job, South, 21:01.3. 9, Anna Youell, Mercy, 21:21.7. 10, Taylor Goodrich, MN, 21:25.0.

