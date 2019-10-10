Large amounts of rain and cold temperatures forced all but four district softball tournament games to be postponed until Saturday.
All of the Class A district tournaments in Omaha and Lincoln that were scheduled to conclude Thursday have been moved to Saturday. The same goes for all six Class C districts and the eight Class B best-of-three district finals.
No games were scheduled for Friday because temperatures across the state are not expected to go far above the 40-degree mark. Many tournament sites also are expecting strong winds with the cold temperatures, and most of the fields need an extra day to dry out after Thursday’s downpours.
These delays mean that the state tournament fields won’t be set until early Saturday evening. Some districts could have games that begin as late as 6 p.m. The state tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Hastings.
Two games in the C-2 and C-3 tournaments were played before competition was called for the day. The C-2 tournament, which opened Wednesday in Blue Springs, was moved to Hannibal Park in Beatrice, where No. 9-ranked Auburn remained undefeated with a 9-1 victory over Freeman and Southern/Diller-Odell eliminated Falls City 10-2.
Times and location have not been set for Saturday’s remaining games. Freeman and Southern/Diller-Odell will meet in an elimination game before the winner plays Auburn for the C-2 title and state tournament berth. If Auburn loses that game, a second would be played to determine the champion.
At the C-3 tournament in Fairbury, No. 1 Fairbury remained unbeaten with a 9-0 win over No. 4 Milford. Malcolm eliminated No. 8 Centennial 11-3, meaning the Clippers will face Milford in an 11 a.m. elimination game Saturday.
The winner of the 11 a.m. game will play Fairbury at 1 p.m. and would need to defeat the Jeffs twice to win the district.
