Four of Class B’s best teams are feeling pretty secure that their season will continue, even if they don’t win their subdistrict.
Gone are the days of six geographically assigned district tournament champions and two wild cards qualifying for the Class B state tournament.
The new format is similar to volleyball and basketball. Ten subdistrict winners and the six subdistrict losers with the highest wild-card averages will be seeded into eight best-of-three district finals Friday to determine the field for the Oct. 16 through 18 tournament in Hastings. The hosts for the district finals will be the eight teams with the highest wild-card standings though some might not have won their subdistrict.
Second-ranked Beatrice and No. 3 Crete are in Subdistrict B-5 in Crete and No. 4 Waverly and No. 5 Norris are in Subdistrict B-4 at Norris. It’s projected that all four are in good position to host district finals, as is No. 1 Omaha Skutt, which leads the wild-card standings.
Norris coach Dave Carpenter said he was pleased to see the schools in Class B ratify a merit-based system.
“When I saw that it passed, I was pretty happy about that,” Carpenter said. “It’s maybe a little more equitable way to do it. In the long run, it will serve Class B pretty well. If you’re sitting there with some decent wild-card points, and don’t get through subdistricts, you still have a chance if you had a good regular season.”
Waverly coach Amanda Schaefer agreed, noting that some of Class B’s top teams won’t be left out because of geography.
“It’s always going to change, and we’ve seen it change before,” Schaefer said. “Ultimately, this format gives the girls a fair shot to showcase what they’ve accomplished during the season without it getting cut short.”
Norris and Waverly are No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the wild-card standings. The Titans are 16-5 while Waverly is 16-10 against a rugged schedule that included two victories in the Papillion-La Vista tournament.
Schaefer said the postseason is why the Vikings aren’t shy about playing a tough schedule during the regular season.
“We have a tough schedule on purpose,” Schaefer said. “It makes the games more enjoyable and it’s a chance for the girls to trust their training and leave it on the field.”
Norris also has faced a tough slate, with losses to Class A Elkhorn and the four teams ranked ahead of the Antlers.
Carpenter said the Norris pitching and hitting has been consistent. Shoring up some defensive miscues will be important during postseason play.
“The girls have been resilient and can overcome some of those mistakes,” Carpenter said. “We know we have to play a pretty clean game in subdistricts, districts and at state, if we can get there, or people will take advantage of you.”
Norris and Waverly are in the Eastern Midlands Conference, which lost its league tournament Saturday to wet fields after thunderstorms. Norris last played Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.