LINCOLN — A strong start and finish covered a middling middle Wednesday as the Red team defeated the Blue squad 9-8 in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game.
After racing to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning at Bowlin Stadium, the Blues rallied to go ahead 6-5 in the fourth. But the Red team answered in the sixth and seventh.
“They got challenged a little bit,” said Red coach Mark Watt, from Lincoln Southwest. “It’s easy to sit back when you get five runs early when there wasn’t as much pressure.”
The Red squad pounced early as starter Amelia Jarecke struggled to find the zone. The Maryland recruit from Lincoln Pius X surrendered five runs on four walks and three hits.
A two-run single by Elkhorn South’s Molly Sindelar and an RBI single down the right-field line by Lincoln Southwest’s Amber Storer sparked the rally. Bellevue West’s Taylor Imhoff drove in a run on an infield groundout and another run scored on an infield error.
Team Blue got two runs back in the bottom of the first on the most exciting play of the game. Haleigh Hoefs of Pius laced a one-out single through the middle of the infield before Kearney’s Avery Wood sent a hard shot to right field.
The ball got past a diving right fielder and rolled to the base of the fence. Hoefs scored easily as Wood kept flying around the bases. Coach Tom McCall didn’t hesitate to wave Wood home. She slid ahead of a relay throw for an inside-the-park home run, the first in the 14th year of the event.
“Avery is a really aggressive player,” Milford’s McCall said. “She played at Kearney for a former player of mine (Natalie Madsen), so keeping up with how they were doing during the season helped me learn what kind of player Avery is.”
The Blue squad sliced its deficit with two more runs in the third inning. McCook’s Emily Jacobs singled to bring home Elkhorn South’s Morgan Nixon. Gretna’s Ady Watts, who singled to center after Nixon’s walk, scored after an error at first base.
In the fourth inning, Blue took a 6-5 lead. Millard North’s Kim Vidlak ripped a one-out double, then moved to third on a single by Wood. Camry Moore of Class B state champion Crete ripped a two-run single off York’s Karlee Seevers.
Two runs in the sixth and seventh innings allowed the Red squad to regain the lead. Millard West’s Adria Allen doubled and scored in the sixth, while Lincoln Southeast’s Kaitlyn Cook doubled home a run in the seventh.
Millard South’s Hailee Fliam earned the victory by holding the Blue team to two runs in the final five innings.
“She really did a great job of mixing her speeds and hitting her spots,” Watt said.
Red.........500 002 200—9 15 1 Blue........202 200 200—8 12 1
W: Hailee Fliam. L: Lauren Jurek. 2B: R, Kylee Nixon, Adria Allen, Kaitlyn Cook. B, Kim Vidlak, Haleigh Hoefs. HR: B, Avery Wood. Att.: 773
July 1: Air Force's Nic Ready hit a total of 55 home runs, including 21 in the final round, to edge Clemson's Logan Davidson in the College Home Run Derby.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 18: John Olson, and Mary Olson, of Joslyn, Missouri, take cover under ponchos during a rain delay at the College World Series. Weather provided a huge problem in the 2018 CWS.
June 15: Cam'ron Jones checks out Omaha.com, or perhaps Snapchat, during the Huskers' Friday Night Lights camp.
June 9: Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his knockout victory over Jeff Horn to win the WBO welterweight title.
May 19: Fremont's Lucas Arps celebrates after winning the Class A 400-meter dash.
May 19: Lincoln Lutheran's Josie Puelz celebrates after clearing 12-2 in the Class C girls pole vault final.
May 17: Omaha Roncalli's Thomas Alitz cheers after scoring the winning run in the Class B state championship on a hit by Logan McGill with two outs in the seventh inning.
May 17: Omaha Creighton Prep's Eric Allbery, right, jumps on the dogpile as the Junior Jays celebrate their Class A state baseball title.
May 16: South Sioux City celebrates after defeating Elkhorn South in the Class B state soccer championship.
May 16: Kearney's Christian Dakan hoists the Class A state soccer trophy alongside his teammates.
May 14: Millard North celebrates its Class A state championship win against Omaha Marian by kissing the trophy.
May 14: Elkhorn celebrates its Class B championship win against Omaha Skutt.
May 9: Creighton's Will Robertson celebrates with Jack Strunc, left, after homering the fifth inning. The Jays beat UNO 10-6.
May 6: The Omaha Storm Chasers play below the newly dedicated Steve Pivovar Press Box at Werner Park.
April 21: Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers during the Tunnel Walk on Saturday.
April 19: Awardee Dante Pettis and former Nebraska football player Johnny Rodgers, right, pictured during the Jet Award dinner.
April 19: Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne attends the Jet Award dinner.
April 18: UNO's Malik Moore pitches against Nebraska. The Mavericks knocked off the Huskers for the first time since 1997.
April 11: Creighton's Will Robertson, left, and Thomas Luevano celebrate scoring on a triple by Jack Strunc.
April 11: Elkhorn South's Mo Gohr gains control of the ball in the Metro Conference tournament.
April 3: Scott Frost directs Husker football practice.
March 31: The boy campers pose for a photo at the Athletes' Training Center Futures Camp at Iowa West Field House.
March 27: Creighton defeats Nebraska 3-1 in the first matchup of the year.
March 25: Kansas' Malik Newman drives to the basket, drawing a blocking foul on Duke's Wendell Carter. The Jayhawks went on to defeat the Blue Devils in Omaha and advance to the Final Four.
March 17: Arizona State defeats Nebraska in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Nebraska Wesleyan celebrates winning the NCAA Division III men's basketball championship.
March 17: Creighton defeats Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Creighton's bench cheers as Michael Emodi hits a walk-off homer off Wichita State pitcher Chandler Sanburn in the Jays' home opener.
March 12: The Creighton women's basketball team celebrates making the NCAA tournament.
March 10: Wahoo celebrates winning the Class C-1 boys basketball title.
March 10: Nebraska City Lourdes' Quinten Vasa, center, holds up the trophy with his team.
March 9: Glenwood celebrates after winning its first boys basktball state title in school history.
March 3: Scotus' Maggie Feehan celebrates after winning the Class C-1 title.
March 3: Superior celebrates a Class C-2 championship win over Ravenna.
Feb. 25: Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night. The Huskers went on to defeat Penn State.
Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night.
Feb. 24: Creighton's Marcus Foster, left, and Davion Mintz celebrate Creighton's 89-83 overtime victory over Villanova.
Feb. 24: Omaha Creighton Prep's Colin LaFave competes in the 100 fly at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 24: Lincoln Southwest's Anna Heinrich, left, and Josie Ford celebrate their first and second-place finishes in the 50 free at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 17: Kearney’s Phillip Moomey is in the top 20 of his weight class in two national polls. Only a handful of underclassmen are ranked ahead of him.
Feb. 17: Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks does a backflip after defeating Millard South's Caleb Coyle during the 106-pound Class A final at the state wrestling championships.
Jan. 28: Omaha Lancers coach and General Manager David Wilkie talks with players during first-period action.
Jan. 26: UNO's Luke Nogard skates past the referee.
Jan. 16: Nebraska's Nicea Eliely gets excited during pregame introductions as the Huskers went on to beat Iowa.
Nebraska's James Palmer celebrates a home victory over Illinois with Isaiah Roby.
Jan. 9: Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, left, talks with former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne during the Outland Trophy banquet.
Jan. 4: Omaha Burke's Shereef Mitchell brings the ball up court in the Metro holiday tournament.
Jan. 1: In his final game with Central Florida, now-Nebraska coach Scott Frost raises the Peach Bowl title after defeating Auburn.
