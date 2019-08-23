NORFOLK — There was plenty of offense between Norfolk and defending Class A champion Lincoln Southwest in their doubleheader to begin the softball season Thursday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

The teams combined for 23 runs on 22 hits in the first game of the season and 30 runs on 33 hits in the nightcap of a season-opening doubleheader. In game one, Lincoln Southwest teed off on a 3-1 ballgame by breaking things open with a seven-run fourth inning — all with two outs — and Norfolk never caught up in a 14-9 defeat. That paled in comparison to game two, when Southwest rallied from an early Norfolk lead on its way to a 17-13 triumph.

“We scored 22 runs in two games,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “This is one of the better teams in the state right here, defending state champions. They hit it well, and they're well-coached. If you score 22 runs against them, you're going to have a lot of chances to win a lot of games.”

“You never expect to score like this,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said. “We've had games like this in the past, but it's not what you're looking for. Our defense was not up to par, and sometimes our pitching wasn't, either.”

Game 1

SW 201 720 2 — 14 10 2

Norfolk 100 530 0 — 9 12 4

WP: Kelsey Kobza. LP: Sydney Rader. 2B: (LSW) Emma Hain, Shelby Gunter; (NOR) Paeton Coler 2, Bailey Bernstrauch. HR: (LSW) Josi Solano, Abbie Squier.

Game 2

Lincoln SW 004 075 1 — 17 17 3

Norfolk 300 117 1 — 13 16 4

WP: Bailey Selvage. LP: Brandy Unger. SV: Kelsey Kobza. 2B: (LSW) Abbie Squier, Emma Hain, Skylar Pieper, Ashley Smetter; (NOR) Bailey Bernstrauch. 3B: (LSW) Taylor Fritz. HR: (LSW) Pieper; (NOR) Unger.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106