UNO soccer commit’s free kicks give Omaha club team a national championship

Talk about a last hurrah.

After losing their tournament opener, the Sporting Omaha FC 2000 Elite girls won four straight to secure a national championship last weekend in Aurora, Colorado.

The National Premier League 19-and-under title was likely the final competitive soccer for a team that came through the club ranks together.

“It was a great way to end things,” Millard North senior Regan Zimmers said.

The UNO commit scored both goals in a 2-1 win over SUSA NPL, a team from New York, in the final. Zimmers netted both on free kicks from distance, the second-half winner coming from about 30 yards out.

Standing over the ball, Zimmers said, she didn’t quite know if she had enough leg to get it on goal.

“I just kind of went for it,” she said.

Added Sporting coach Neil Hope: “The ball moved in the air twice, kind of a knuckleball. She smashed it.”

It capped an impressive run for the group made up of players from the Omaha area.

Sporting dropped its first match 3-1 to the same SUSA NPL team it would knock off in the final. Hope said he noticed a bit of a hangover from a disappointing finish at regionals.

“After the first game, we got together and talked about how it was the last event together,” he said. “We said, ‘Is this how you want to remember your teammates? Or do you want to go out with a bang and enjoy yourselves?’ They relaxed a bit and really showed their stuff after that.”

Sporting outscored its next three opponents 17-3 to clinch a spot in the championship.

To make things more impressive, Hope’s group played with only four substitutes and had only three on the bench for the title match after one player broke her nose in the semifinal.

Mix in heat and altitude, and he called it a “crazy, crazy effort.”

“For the kids to go through that and come out on top,” Hope said, “it was unbelievable.”

It not only put a cherry on top for the group that has been together for more than five years, but it also gave Sporting Omaha some credibility on the national stage.

“It elevates the entire club,” Hope said.

They will get a little more recognition next weekend when they are part of a halftime ceremony at a Major League Soccer match in Kansas City.

Hope said the group has been invited to Saturday’s Sporting Kansas City match with FC Dallas and will be one of a handful  of teams to be honored between halves.

