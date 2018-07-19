Wahoo sophmore-to-be Elle Glock is headed to USC to play volleyball.
Glock, who helped Wahoo win the Class C-1 state volleyball title last fall, announced the decision in a tweet on Thursday.
"Grateful, thankful, & blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Southern California for awesome volleyball and a great education!" Glock wrote. "I can’t thank my teachers, coaches & family enough for their love and dedication."
Glock is the daughter of former Nebraska basketball player Jason Glock.
