“Most of the coaches said they really liked my jump shot,” Hunter Sallis said. “Some things they told me I can improve on was knowing how to read ball screens and which person to pass to off of screens.
Hunter Sallis’ first time visiting Colorado was memorable.
The 6-foot-4 Millard North junior spent his weekend in Colorado Springs, along with 83 of the country’s top basketball prospects from the 2020-2021 class at the USA Basketball junior national team minicamp.
“It was good,” Sallis said. “I had been competing against some of the top players in the country. Overall, it was a good weekend.”
Sallis was one of around 20 in the Class of 2021 and is the first known boy from Nebraska to participate in a USA Basketball event.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
“It means a lot. It is a big accomplishment,” Sallis said. “I feel like I have worked hard over the last couple of years and it is humbling. I am grateful.”
It was a busy weekend, Sallis said, from skills workouts and playing four-on-four or three-on-three in the mornings to more skill work, followed by five-on-five the rest of the day.
The feedback was positive from the coaches.
“Most of the coaches said they really liked my jump shot,” Sallis said. “Some things they told me I can improve on was knowing how to read ball screens and which person to pass to off of screens. Most of the camp they told me to pay attention to the little things.”
Sallis worked at point guard along with the wing position at the camp.
And his recruiting interest remained steady, too. Alabama offered last week. In August, Missouri and California joined a long list of schools that have offered: Creighton, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Connecticut, Kansas State and Mississippi.
“I just started hearing from Kansas, Ohio State, Arizona and Washington more,” he said. “Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Washington, Marquette and Ohio State have started to recruit me harder.”
One school that has been recruiting Sallis for more than a year is Iowa State. He made multiple unofficial visits to Ames, as well as Nebraska and Creighton in the last year.
“Iowa State is recruiting me hard. That relationship is good,” he said. “Nebraska, Creighton and Ohio State have been calling or texting me every day. UConn and Missouri have also been recruiting me hard.”
Per NCAA rules, high school juniors can take five official visits starting in September of their junior year.
Sallis isn’t sure if he will take all five this year, but he has one scheduled with Nebraska Nov. 8 through 10. He will likely visit Marquette in the next few months.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.