Below is a list of football and basketball prospects from Nebraska and which Division I colleges they plan to visit this weekend. For a list of football prospects attending the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game, click here.

Football

Idaho at Wyoming

2020 Millard South lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer; official visit

Southern Utah at South Dakota State

2020 Grand Island linebacker Caleb Francl

2021 Omaha Westside lineman Cade Habermann

2021 Blair running back/linebacker Dexter Larsen

2021 Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg

2021 Elkhorn South linebacker Makhi Nelson-Douglas

2021 Kearney Catholic wide receiver/linebacker Kegan Bosshamer

2021 Lincoln Southeast wide receiver/defensive back Derek Branch

Boys Basketball

2021 Bellevue West guard Chucky Hepburn; unofficial visit to Nebraska

2021 Millard North wing Hunter Sallis; unofficial visit to Iowa State

2020 Omaha Central guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr.; unofficial visit to Tulsa

Girls Basketball

2020 Millard South guard Maddie Krull (South Dakota commit); official visit to South Dakota

2023 Millard South guard Cora Olsen; unofficial visit to South Dakota State

2021 Omaha Central forward Nyanuer Pal; unofficial visit to Jackson State

