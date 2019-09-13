Below is a list of football and basketball prospects from Nebraska and which Division I colleges they plan to visit this weekend. For a list of football prospects attending the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game,
click here. Football
2020 Millard South lineman Kohl Herbolsheimer; official visit
Southern Utah at South Dakota State
2020 Grand Island linebacker Caleb Francl
2021 Omaha Westside lineman Cade Habermann
2021 Blair running back/linebacker Dexter Larsen
2021 Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg
2021 Elkhorn South linebacker Makhi Nelson-Douglas
2021 Kearney Catholic wide receiver/linebacker Kegan Bosshamer
2021 Lincoln Southeast wide receiver/defensive back Derek Branch
Boys Basketball
2021 Bellevue West guard Chucky Hepburn; unofficial visit to Nebraska
2021 Millard North wing Hunter Sallis; unofficial visit to Iowa State
2020 Omaha Central guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr.; unofficial visit to Tulsa
Girls Basketball
2020 Millard South guard Maddie Krull (South Dakota commit); official visit to South Dakota
2023 Millard South guard Cora Olsen; unofficial visit to South Dakota State
2021 Omaha Central forward Nyanuer Pal; unofficial visit to Jackson State
Close
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Colorado State, Texas State, Wyoming, Illinois State, Jacksonville State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelly, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Jayme Horan, Millard South
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Offers: Louisville, Miami, Nebraska
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Offers: Butler, Seton Hall, Wichita State, Denver, Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Colorado State, Texas State, Wyoming, Illinois State, Jacksonville State, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelly, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Jayme Horan, Millard South
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Offers: Louisville, Miami, Nebraska
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Offers: Butler, Seton Hall, Wichita State, Denver, Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.