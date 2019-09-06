Below is a list of football and basketball prospects from Nebraska and which Division I colleges they plan to visit this weekend.
Football
LIU Post at South Dakota State
2021 Beatrice athlete Kaden Glynn
2021 Lincoln Southeast lineman Maddox Burton
2021 York athlete Wyatt Collingham
2021 Omaha Roncalli lineman Nolan Gorczyca
2021 Lincoln Southwest tight end/defensive end Nolan Milius
2021 Lincoln Southeast lineman Marcus Kastanek
Truman State at Drake
2020 Omaha Westside athlete Grant Tagge
Boys basketball
2020 Millard North forward Max Murrell; official visit Iowa
Girls basketball
2021 Omaha Burke wing Aanaya Harris; unofficial visit UMKC
2021 Lincoln High forward Kaysia Woods; unofficial visit South Dakota State
2020 Omaha Westside forward Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (Illinois State commit); official visit Illinois State
Division II
2020 Omaha North wing Wal Chuol; official visit Missouri Western basketball
