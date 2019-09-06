Below is a list of football and basketball prospects from Nebraska and which Division I colleges they plan to visit this weekend.

Football

LIU Post at South Dakota State

2021 Beatrice athlete Kaden Glynn

2021 Lincoln Southeast lineman Maddox Burton

2021 York athlete Wyatt Collingham

2021 Omaha Roncalli lineman Nolan Gorczyca

2021 Lincoln Southwest tight end/defensive end Nolan Milius

2021 Lincoln Southeast lineman Marcus Kastanek

Truman State at Drake

2020 Omaha Westside athlete Grant Tagge

Boys basketball

2020 Millard North forward Max Murrell; official visit Iowa

Girls basketball

2021 Omaha Burke wing Aanaya Harris; unofficial visit UMKC

2021 Lincoln High forward Kaysia Woods; unofficial visit South Dakota State

2020 Omaha Westside forward Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (Illinois State commit); official visit Illinois State

Division II

2020 Omaha North wing Wal Chuol; official visit Missouri Western basketball

