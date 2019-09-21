Below is a list of football and basketball prospects from Nebraska and which Division I colleges they plan to visit this weekend. Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis:

Who did we miss? Email: Mike.Sautter@OWH.com

Football

Southern Utah at South Dakota State

2020 Oakland-Craig tight end (No. 2 TE) Wyatt Seagren (South Dakota State commit); official visit; (No. 2 TE)

2020 Omaha Burke defensive lineman Caleb Robinson; official visit; (No. 2 DL)

2020 Lincoln Southeast athlete Isaac Appleget (South Dakota State commit); official visit; (No. 4 Ath)

2020 Bellevue West wide receiver Nate Sullivan Jr. (South Dakota State commit); official visit; (No. 20 overall, No 4 WR)

2020 Omaha Westside athlete Grant Tagge; unofficial visit.

2021 Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push; unofficial visit.

2022 Fremont Bergan athlete Koa McIntyre; unofficial visit.

South Carolina at Missouri

2021 Creighton Prep right end AJ Rollins; unofficial visit.

South Dakota at Northern Colorado

2020 Scottsbluff offensive lineman Sam Clarkson; unofficial visit; (No. 4 OL)

Girls Basketball

2021 Omaha Burke wing Aanaya Harris; unofficial visit (Friday) to Western Kentucky

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 40

South Carolina at Missouri

 
2021 Creighton Prep right end AJ Rollins; unofficial visit

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription