Below is a list of football and basketball prospects from Nebraska and which Division I colleges they plan to visit this weekend. Those that appear in our NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2020 and 2021 will have their ranking included in parenthesis:
Football Southern Utah at South Dakota State
2020 Oakland-Craig tight end (No. 2 TE) Wyatt Seagren (South Dakota State commit); official visit; (No. 2 TE)
2020 Omaha Burke defensive lineman Caleb Robinson; official visit; (No. 2 DL)
2020 Lincoln Southeast athlete Isaac Appleget (South Dakota State commit); official visit; (No. 4 Ath)
2020 Bellevue West wide receiver Nate Sullivan Jr. (South Dakota State commit); official visit; (No. 20 overall, No 4 WR)
2020 Omaha Westside athlete Grant Tagge; unofficial visit.
2021 Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push; unofficial visit.
2022 Fremont Bergan athlete Koa McIntyre; unofficial visit.
South Carolina at Missouri
2021 Creighton Prep right end AJ Rollins; unofficial visit.
South Dakota at Northern Colorado
2020 Scottsbluff offensive lineman Sam Clarkson; unofficial visit; (No. 4 OL)
Girls Basketball
2021 Omaha Burke wing Aanaya Harris; unofficial visit (Friday) to Western Kentucky
