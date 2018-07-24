Lincoln North Star’s Bekka Allick has yet to play a high school match.

The freshman-to-be has already picked where she will play college volleyball, committing to Nebraska on Tuesday night, according to a report.

Allick, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker and outside hitter, is the younger sister of former NU commit Sarah Allick. Sarah committed to Nebraska in 2014 before ultimately deciding to follow former NU assistant coach Dan Meske to Augustana.

Bekka is one of four high school players in Nebraska currently committed to the Huskers, joining Superior junior Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt sophomore Lindsay Krause and Elkhorn South sophomore Rylee Gray. NU also has two in-state walk-on commits: Johnson-Brock senior Fallon Stutheit and Lincoln Pius X senior Emma Gabel.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

The latest Nebraska high school recruiting reports

Check out the latest reports from NebHSRecruiting.com to find out the future of Nebraska high school's top athletes.

1 of 32

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription