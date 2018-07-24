Lincoln North Star’s Bekka Allick has yet to play a high school match.
The freshman-to-be has already picked where she will play college volleyball, committing to Nebraska on Tuesday night, according to a report.
Allick, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker and outside hitter, is the younger sister of former NU commit Sarah Allick. Sarah committed to Nebraska in 2014 before ultimately deciding to follow former NU assistant coach Dan Meske to Augustana.
Bekka is one of four high school players in Nebraska currently committed to the Huskers, joining Superior junior Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt sophomore Lindsay Krause and Elkhorn South sophomore Rylee Gray. NU also has two in-state walk-on commits: Johnson-Brock senior Fallon Stutheit and Lincoln Pius X senior Emma Gabel.
